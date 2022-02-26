Ukraine estimates 2,800 Russian soldiers killed in battle

The National Guard Ukraine has encrypted this Friday in 2,800 Russian troops killed on the second day of the military offensive on Ukrainian territory, according to data provided on the social network Twitter.

In addition, they have indicated that they have destroyed 80 tanks, 516 armored vehicles, ten planes and seven helicopters.

These figures contrast with those provided by the Russian authorities, who have not reported casualties among their ranks. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of RussiaMajor General Igor Konashenkov, has detailed that Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Trejizbenka, Luhansk.

In Donetsk, Russian troops have reached Volnovakha, as reported on the social network Facebook. In addition, they have managed to get hold of “a large number of weapons delivered by Western countries to Ukraine in recent months”. These have included US Javelin anti-tank missile systems and a British NLAW.

In addition, they have “disabled” 211 military infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including 17 command posts. It has also shot down six combat planes, a helicopter and five unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, they have destroyed 67 tanks and other armored vehicles or 16 multiple rocket launchers, according to their data.

the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinordered the start of a military operation against Ukrainedays after recognizing the independence of the rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.