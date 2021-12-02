Ukraine: EU in Lavrov, if new aggression serious consequences – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 02 – The EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, met the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the meeting of the organization for security and cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm. This was announced by Peter Stano, spokesman for Borrell, during a press briefing. “A brief meeting” in which the two “discussed the urgent issues on the agenda”, explained the spokesman.



The High Representative also spoke of Ukraine “, reminding his Russian counterpart” of the position of the EU “.



The latter is “firm and resolute in supporting Ukraine against any aggression”, Stano explained, adding that if Ukraine were subjected to further aggression on its sovereignty, there would be “strong and serious consequences”.



EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue at their next meeting, scheduled for 13 December. (HANDLE).

