Ukraine, EU: “Sanctions against Russia ready”. Biden could talk to Putin again

Several countries, from the United States to the United Kingdom, invite their fellow citizens to leave Ukrainian territory. NATO: there is a risk of a coup. According to CNN, which cites intelligence sources, Russia is ready to invade Ukraine before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Elisha: new Macron-Putin meeting tomorrow

Russia would be ready to invade Ukraine before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The news of the possible imminent Russian attack is Jake Sullivan, national security adviser of the White House, who specifies how the offensive could begin with air strikes. And he points out that Biden could talk to Putin once again. In a meeting held today, some world leaders – including Biden himself, Ursula Von der Leyen and Mario Draghi – discussed the package of sanctions that would be incumbent on Moscow in the event of an attack on Ukraine. Among these, a note from the European Commission reads, measures “that could affect the finance and energy sectors as well as the export of hi-tech products”. Meanwhile, the Elysée has made it known that Macron will speak with Putin again tomorrow. After Biden invited the Americans to leave Ukraine “immediately”, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Japan and South Korea also moved along the same lines, while Israel called back its diplomatic staff (I REPORTAGE DI SKY TG24 IN UKRAINE).

The summit, Von der Leyen: “All options are on the table” read also



“Letters from Ukraine”, the report by Sky TG24 Today’s summit was attended by United States President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda, EU and NATO leaders . The leaders, explains a note from the European Commission, assessed the “significant diplomatic effort to persuade Russia to de-escalate” and “underlined the resolute support for Ukraine”. They then moved to analyze the “detailed cooperation for the finalization of the sanctions package in case of further aggression by Russia”. President Von der Leyen, the Commission says, during the meeting, would have reiterated how “all options are on the table”, explaining at the same time that Brussels “is continuing its work on a prompt response in particular in the energy field, opening a dialogue with European partners for possible additional supplies of natural gas and liquefied natural gas in the event of an interruption “of supplies by Russia.

Biden: “Putin knows he must not touch Americans” deepening Russian military exercises in Belarus begin The US president today sent a message to his Russian counterpart: “If Putin is foolish enough to proceed, he is smart enough not to do anything that would have a negative impact on American citizens.” Asked if he told Putin that American security is a line that cannot be crossed, the president replied: “I shouldn’t have told him, I talked about this, you know.” Biden ruled out sending troops for an eventual evacuation of citizens. Americans: It’s a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at each other. ”

Born: 007 Russians in Ukraine, coup risk NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there was a real risk of an armed conflict in Europe as the number of troops on Ukraine’s borders “went up” and reaction times for a possible attack “went down”. But the head of the Alliance also warned that the danger is not confined to a “full military invasion” but to “hybrid actions”, including “cybernetic” ones, or an attempt to “overthrow the Kiev government”. Stoltenberg, who is in Romania to welcome US troops at the Constanta base, stressed the high number of Russian intelligence agents present in Ukraine.