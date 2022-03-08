Ukraine: EU works to sanction disinformation – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, MARCH 08 – The EU will propose “a new mechanism that will make it possible to sanction the malicious actors of disinformation”. This was announced by the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, in his speech at the Strasbourg plenary on foreign interference in EU democratic processes.



This mechanism, explains Borrell, “will be part of a broader toolbox we are working on” that will be “structured on four transversal dimensions” aimed at “strengthening our resilience and that of our partners, strengthening our support for independent media and civil society in third countries and by strengthening the strategic communication capacities of our delegations “. “I am not the minister of truth – explains Borrell – what we must focus on are the foreign subjects who intentionally, in a coordinated way, try to manipulate our information environment to carry out their purposes and harm us”. (HANDLE).

