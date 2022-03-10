Ukraine faces war, while covid-19 complicates the picture

In Mariupol they dig mass graves to bury the dead of the war 0:58

(CNN) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing a devastating humanitarian crisis in the country, with at least two million people fleeing to neighboring countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that deteriorating conditions will facilitate the spread of covid -19.

“Any time you disrupt society like this and put literally millions of people on the move, infectious diseases will exploit that,” Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said last week. “People are crowded together, stressed out and not eating, not sleeping well. They are very susceptible to shock… And the disease is much more likely to spread.”

Amid the fighting, WHO officials have noted a “remarkable” continuation of reports of Covid-19 cases and deaths, but “also see great pressure on those systems,” said Dr. Catherine Smallwood, an officer WHO’s senior emergency officer, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Ukraine reported 40,265 new cases and 758 deaths last week, a sharp drop from the previous week’s figures of 111,224 cases and 1,363 deaths, according to WHO data. The country has one of the lowest inoculation rates in the region, with 34 out of 100 people receiving two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, WHO data shows.

Russian attacks are increasingly targeting urban areas and understandably Covid-19 is no longer a priority as civilians try to keep themselves and their families safe. “People aren’t seeking care because they’re afraid of the security situation; health care workers can’t get to their workplaces because they’re worried about their own safety and (are) taking incredible risks,” Smallwood added.

Attacks on health services, including hospitals and other facilities, have intensified since the start of the invasion, with 16 reports confirmed and more currently under verification, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said on Tuesday. The country is also suffering from a critical oxygen shortage, exacerbated by the closure of at least three major oxygen plants.

The WHO sent 500 oxygen concentrators to Ukraine, but Kluge warned that Covid-19-related deaths “will increase as oxygen shortages continue”, and that older people “will be disproportionately affected by the interruption of their access”. to medical care.”

As refugees move into neighboring countries, public health officials are imploring those nations to address the complex health needs of fleeing Ukrainians, ranging from mental health services to protection against infectious diseases like COVID-19. 19. The health ministries of those neighboring countries “assured me that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines,” Kluge said.

In general, according to Kluge, covid-19 cases are declining in Europe, but the war is changing the landscape.

“It is my deepest pain to see my region emerge from two terrible years of pandemic and now face the devastating impact of military hostilities on tens of millions of people in Ukraine and beyond,” he added.