Ukraine, Farnesina invites Italians to leave the country

The Farnesina invites the Italians to leave Ukraine, while the tension over the crisis with Russia rises. “In consideration of the current situation, as a precaution, fellow countrymen are invited to temporarily leave the country with the commercial means available”, advises the Farnesina Crisis Unit on the Viaggiare Sicuri website. “Considering also the uncertain situation at the borders, it is recommended to postpone all non-essential trips to Ukraine and to keep constantly updated on the media and on this site”, reads the update just published.

We also remind you that trips “for any reason” in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in the Crimea are “not recommended”, while if present in the country, as already recommended in recent weeks, you are invited to register on the website www.dovesiamonelmondo.it and download the “Crisis Unit” APP.

It was decided to invite “as a precaution” all Italian citizens present in Ukraine to “return by commercial means” and an invitation was launched to “postpone” all trips to Ukraine. This was reported by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in a statement at the end of the meeting at the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina. It was also decided, the minister said, to bring back “all non-essential personnel” from our diplomatic headquarters in Kiev. “Obviously – he added – our embassy remains fully operational“.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Crisis Unit in recent weeks has carried out a “reconnaissance mission” to Ukraine to “fully understand the situation on the ground”. “In recent days I have had talks with my European counterparts and with the Russian Foreign Minister and we are all working to avoid an escalation on the crisis in Ukraine. Italy – added the Foreign Minister – fully recognizes territorial integrity of Ukraine and the right of all sovereign states to determine their own alliances. Obviously, we are working to keep open a channel of dialogue with Moscow “. “We are all working for a diplomatic solution and we hope that tangible signals can arrive as soon as possible”, concluded Di Maio.