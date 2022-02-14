Ukraine, fears of war send gas to + 12%

The WTI touched 95 dollars a barrel (at 94.94 dollars), gaining 2%, and then fell back to 94.5 while the Brent listed in London recorded an increase of 1.3% to 95.66 dollars. For the WTI, Bloomberg reports, this is the maximum since September 2014.

The spread is also affected by fears of a Russian military escalation in Ukraine which seems to be getting closer and closer. The differential between the BTP and the Bund starts the first session of the week with a leap and stands at 171 points, compared to 165 points at the closing on Friday. According to Bloomberg surveys, this is the maximum since June 2020. The yield of the Italian ten-year is stable at 1.948%.