Ukraine figures at least 198 Ukrainian dead from Russian war

Ukraine today numbered at least 198 Ukrainian deaths due to the war that Russia launched last Thursday against the country, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Health, Viktor Liashkó.

“Unfortunately, according to operational data, we have 198 dead, including 3 children, and 1,115 injured, 33 of whom are minors,” he said on his Facebook account.

This is the second part of deaths published by the Ukrainian government after the one announced on Thursday night by President Volodímir Zelensky, when he said that there were 137 deaths after the first day of the Russian military offensive.

The Minister of Health denounced that the Russian troops, whom he described as terrorists, have “deliberately fired at ambulances”, and suggested that medical personnel be given bulletproof vests.

Liashko assured that “the medical system continues to function, the ministry for its part does everything possible and impossible to obtain everything necessary for hospitals.”

He recalled that, despite the war, the coronavirus “has not gone anywhere”, so patients admitted to intensive care units “continue to need oxygen”.

“And no matter how the occupants interfere with these efforts, we try to quickly get oxygen to hospitals, organize the logistics so that every patient gets help,” he added.

For his part, the advisor to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podoliak, reported today in the first military report of the day that Russian casualties amount to 3,500, while 200 soldiers were arrested.

“If we show these people who came to Ukraine to kill, Russia will understand what it is doing in Ukraine,” he said.