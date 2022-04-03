Ukraine fires artillery at retreating Russian troops from various areas of the capital

Lviv, Ukraine – Ukrainian soldiers retaking areas around kyiv and Chernihiv do not allow troops Russian retreat without a fightsaid the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskySaturday night.

In a speech to the nation, Zelensky added that the Ukrainian authorities know that Russia has the forces to even increase pressure in eastern and southern Ukraine.

“What is the goal of the Russian soldiers? They want to take over Donbas and southern Ukraine,” he noted. “What is our goal? Defend ourselves, our freedom, our land and our people.”

He noted that a significant part of the Russian forces remains in the vicinity of Mariupol, where the city’s defenders continue to fight.

“Thanks to this resistance, thanks to the courage and resistance of other of our cities, Ukraine has gained invaluable time, time that is allowing us to thwart the enemy’s tactics and weaken his capabilities,” Zelensky said.

The president reiterated his request to the West to provide him with more modern weapons, such as anti-missile systems and aircraft.

For its part, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office reported that photojournalist Maks Levin, who was reported missing last month in a combat zone near kyiv, was found dead after receiving two gunshot wounds. His death is under investigation.

Ukrainian troops found Levin’s body in the Huta Mezhyhirska village. The veteran photojournalist works for several national and international publications.

Levin was reported missing on March 13 after he contacted a friend from Vyshhorod, near kyiv, to report fighting in the region.