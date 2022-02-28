Ukraine formally protests in Havana for its support for the Russian invasion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a diplomatic note of protest for the express support of the Government of Cuba for the invasion of its territory by Russia.

In a tweet published in three languages, Emine Dzheppar, deputy minister of the portfolio in that European country, expressed a “strong protest against the declarations of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls on Cuba to urge Russia to put end this aggression”.

The protest was replicated on their social networks by the Embassy of Ukraine in Cuba.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a diplomatic Note expresses its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calls on Cuba to urge Russia to put an end to this aggression#StopRussianAggression — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) February 27, 2022

This is the first official reaction of Kiev to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) of Cuba released on Saturday in which he blames NATO for the invasion and states that “Russia has the right to defend itself”.

“It is not possible to achieve peace by surrounding or cornering the States,” indicates the note, shared by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on his Twitter profile under the title “Declaration of the revolutionary government.”

“The American effort to continue the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation has led to a scenario, with implications of unpredictable scope, that could be avoided,” the note states.

According to Havana, it is not possible to “rigorously and honestly examine the current situation in Ukraine, without carefully assessing the just claims of the Russian Federation to the United States and NATO and the factors that have led to the use of force and the non-observance of legal principles and international standards that Cuba subscribes to and vigorously supports and are an essential reference, particularly for small countries, against hegemonism, abuses of power and injustices”.

Although the declaration says that it deeply regrets “the loss of life of innocent civilians in Ukraine” and recognizes that “the Cuban people have had and have a close relationship with the Ukrainian people”, it affirms that “history will demand responsibility from the Government of the United States by the consequences of an increasingly offensive military doctrine outside NATO’s borders, which threatens international peace, security and stability”.

“It was a mistake to ignore for decades the well-founded claims for security guarantees by the Russian Federation and to assume that that country would remain defenseless in the face of a direct threat to its national security,” he justified again.

In addition, The Cuban Government suggests that it will reject “the draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine not approved in the Security Council on February 25, which will be presented to the General Assembly”since, he says, “it was not conceived as a real contribution to the search for solutions to the current crisis” and he describes it as “unbalanced”.

On Saturday itself the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) also justified the aggression through a long text in the official newspaper Granmawhere the Russian war reports were reproduced and it was assured that “the operation that Moscow has been carrying out since last Thursday was provoked by the Ukrainian authorities themselves. The objectives are clear: the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian territory.”

In Latin America, only the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaraguaclose allies of Moscow, have supported the invasionwhich leaves hundreds of victims and hundreds of thousands of displaced people in more than 72 hours.

Last Tuesday the Russian Duma agreed to delay until 2027 some payments of the debt of 2,300 million dollars that the Government of Cuba has with Moscowalthough he indicated that he will charge the corresponding interest.

For its part, Nicholas Maduroafter announcing his full support for Vladimir Putin “in his efforts to defend peace in Russia”, announced that Venezuela will strengthen its alliance with Moscow.

Daniel Ortega expressed his support for Putin and said that it is the right thing to do to recognize the independence of the pro-Russian separatist provinces of Donetsk and LuganskMoscow’s decision that was the preamble to last Thursday’s invasion.