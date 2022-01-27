Ukraine, from the “emergency suitcase” to “what to do during a bombing”: Kiev distributes a survival manual





“L’Russian aggression it is not limited to the physical presence of the occupying forces. The enemy carries out attacks at the level of information trying to weaken our ability to resist ”. This is what we read in a pdf document that in recent days the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has begun to distribute to its citizens, a kind of survival manual which explains what to do “in case of attack“. It is “a rich document, there are several pages written in Ukrainian with a lot of information and few illustrations” to indicate “where to find shelter” in case of war“What are the documents to prepare” for one leak“What to put in the suitcase“To keep ready. She tells it toAdnkronos the Italian entrepreneur Alberto De Marcowho for six years has lived and worked in Kievwhere he deals with international financial cooperation and business design.

In the pdf of 25 pages in Ukrainian titled In case of extraordinary situations or warthere is an introductory part in which the defensive ability of Ukraine. We then move on to providing “tips for preparation in home“, Indicating” what to do in an emergency or in one area of combat ”and indications are given for“ not falling victim to the disinformation“. The document then explains “what to do after receiving the signal”Attention to all‘”And” how to prepare a’emergency suitcase‘”. A chapter is then titled What else to keep in mind about bombing zones?. And the actions to be carried out during “light weapon bombing”, “artillery bombing” and “artillery bombing with skeet systems” are indicated. In addition to the contents of the escape suitcase, the pdf indicates “what should be in the kit emergency room“. This is followed by an invitation to the population to be “always prepared for emergencies, so it is important to know what each of us can do in a time of crisis. And this is particularly true in situations where the services we were counting on are forced to work in emergency mode “.

The text also states that “naturally the state and local authorities, services and institutions are responsible for the functioning of society and for providing support. However, each citizen individually joins the responsibility collective for the safety of our country. When the security of society is at stake, the willingness tomutual assistance becomes crucial. It is important to remember that one good Preparation it is the key to better helping loved ones and those in particular need “. The document ends with a warning to keep it “in an accessible place” in order to be able to use it promptly “at the right time”.

Entrepreneur De Marco further explains that many Ukrainians already have prepared there suitcase“A light suitcase with documents and basic necessities” as indicated by the government of Kiev, to be ready to leave their home in the event of an attack. “I have not packed my suitcase because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet given any information. The Italian consulate and embassy not they contacted the Italians here ”, he explains, recalling how“ there are a few hundred Italians who live and work in Kiev ”. De Marco expects “a intervention of the Italian Republic at least for those of us who are enrolled in theAire”, The Registry of Italians residing abroad. And he also hopes that on this occasion there will be “a better intervention“By the Italian institutions compared to that during the pandemic. “Due to Covid-19 I stayed stuck here for two years without being able to return to Italy. And I only got vaccinated in September because Ukraine gave the vaccines earlier to the its citizens. We hope now there is a better approach ”.