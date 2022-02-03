Ukraine, from the European 5-a-side football semifinal to the Beijing Olympics: the crisis between Moscow and Kiev risks contaminating sport too

There are cases where it sport he became an ambassador of peace and others in which competitive matches anticipated much more bloody events. Among the former, it is impossible not to remember the historic table tennis match between United States And China in Beijing, in 1971, which represented the first “diplomatic” approach between the two countries after more than two decades of “very cold” war. Instead, what happened in 1990 went in the opposite direction Maksimir stadium from Zagreb, when Zvonimir Boban, who in future years became an icon of the Milan midfield, launched a kick a policeman (pro-Serbian) who was beating up a Croatian fan during one of the very hot derbies between Dynamo and the Red Star. Other epochs, of course, and other auspices thinking about match of February 4th to Amsterdam, when ai European 5-a-side football championships they will compete in the semifinals Russia And Ukraine. The two countries, for now, are facing each other showing only their muscles: Putin’s army deploying over 100,000 troops on the border, Kiev through the military aid that come copiously from United States, Great Britain and other European states.

Both, however, are looking with concern at the Dutch challenge and for days, since the Ukrainian national team qualified by beating the Kazakhstan, they began to exchange mutual accusations. There Duma of Moscow has alerted its delegation, denouncing the risk of provocations before, during and after the semifinal. “Hostile acts are possible”, said the president of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sport, Dmitry Svishchev. And it would not be the first time, the Moscow representative thundered, “considering that we recently witnessed the russophobia of the audience of Melbourne, which in the final of Australian Open cheered not so much for Nadal, how much against ours Medvedev. This anti-Russian sentiment has reached sport in all its meanings ”, concluded Svishchev. Accusations that the Kiev press sends back to the sender, recalling the behavior of the tennis player number two in the ATP ranking who five days ago, in the semifinal against Tsitsipas, openly called the “stupid” and “sissy” to the judge of the chair. The Duma parliamentarian expressed the hope that the organizers of Euro 2022 will guarantee safety and security for his national team. “There will probably be acts of provocation in Amsterdam. I really hope they are able to keep order ”.

Over here? Not at all. If Moscow asks for protection for its football representatives in the Netherlands, Kiev instead launches the edict to its color bearers who left for the Beijing Olympics: no brotherhood with Russian “colleagues”. To say this is not a second-rate representative, but the Minister of Sport himself, Vadym Gutzayt: “We have recommended athletes to don’t take pictures with russians during the Games to avoid provocations that have already occurred in the past. Eight years of war cannot be canceled and we cannot forget the worsening of the situation on our borders. Therefore, it is very important that our athletes control their emotions ”. Not only. To the 2018 Olympic freestyle champion in Pyeongchang, the Ukrainian Alexander Abramenko, who said he felt free to get on the podium with opponents from across the border, the minister replied categorically: “I do not agree with your position at all. I cannot force it but only recommend it. Many of our young soldiers continue to die in Donbass and I would find it inconceivable to celebrate the victory together with the Russian athletes. This is the country we are at war with, not to celebrate with ”.