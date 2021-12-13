Ukraine, G7 warns Putin (who wants to review Biden)

A warning that has been repeated for days but that yesterday was put on paper by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries meeting in Liverpool, Great Britain: “Any further military aggression against Ukraine would have enormous consequences for Russia and serious costs” . Western diplomacy reaffirms “the unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future” in what British Foreign Minister Liz Truss calls a demonstration that “the most the great economies of the world are united ».

There is not only the risk of a military reaction to Russian military action, but the prospect that there will be further economic consequences for Moscow, which could affect Europe’s energy supply. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explains: “If Russia attacks, it is unlikely that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will become operational.”

After the full-blown threats, there is also an invitation to resolve the issue in other ways: “We are united in the condemnation of the Russian military build-up and the aggressive rhetoric against Ukraine – say the G7 ministers – We ask Russia for a de -escalation, the pursuit of diplomatic channels and compliance with the commitments on the transparency of military activities, as requested by President Biden in the conversation with President Putin on 7 December ». The reason: “Any use of force to alter borders is strictly prohibited by international law.”

Moscow explains that after the remote virtual meeting Biden-Putin, the Russian leader would like to meet the head of the White House in person but it is likely that if there is a new meeting, it will take place again by videoconference. As for the invasion, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, speaks of “fake news”, complaining that Biden also believed it. “He has come to speak of an ephemeral invasion of Ukraine because it seems that the Americans believe that this is not fake news but the truth.” The spokesman then explained that the concentration of troops is on Russian territory and “does not threaten anyone”. While the Americans have soldiers deployed “a thousand kilometers from our territory”.