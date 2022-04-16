Ukraine, handbook to assist refugees with diabetes – Diabetes

(ANSA) – ROME, – Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires careful monitoring and adherence to therapies, for this reason “it is important to promptly take care of patients arriving in Italy from Ukraine” who suffer from this condition. This is indicated by a vademecum for the management of people with diabetes arriving from Ukraine created by the Association of Diabetes Doctors (AMD) and the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid) which will be accompanied by a questionnaire to immediately identify those in need of treatment.

The correct management of diabetes involves a series of specialist assessments and the provision of drugs and monitoring tools, all services guaranteed by the National Health Service, based on the issue of the STP (Temporarily Present Foreigner) code. The vademecum provides for the prompt identification of diabetic patients welcomed by our country, through the contact point with doctors and centers set up for the administration of the anti-Sars-Cov-2 vaccine at the time of registration in Italy; evaluate the types of patients for whom the speed of taking charge represents a life-saving condition and avoids improper access to the emergency room; facilitate access to diabetes services for urgent health situations; guaranteeing the distribution of aids for monitoring blood glucose and identifying cultural mediators who can be contacted in the area to allow individual professionals to be effective in communication and treatment.

“Through the vademecum, we wish to express the absolute urgency of promptly identifying people with diabetes who, fleeing Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict, have found a welcome in our country”, commented Graziano Di Cianni, president of AMD and Agostino Consoli. , President Sid. To this end, the scientific societies have developed a therapeutic needs assessment questionnaire aimed at identifying health situations of an urgent nature.

(HANDLE).