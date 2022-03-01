Ukraine has received $37 million in crypto donations so far

Ukrainian Government Has Received $37 Million in Cryptocurrency Donations So Far

According to data collected by Cointelegraph, the number of donations in cryptocurrencies sent to the government, military and charities of Ukraine it topped $37 million at the time of publication.

These include Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and other alternative currencies. The numbers are also based on tracked projects and don’t take into account things like donation efforts between individuals.

The largest recipient of crypto donations appears to be the “Ukrainian Reserve Fund”, backed by the country’s native crypto exchange Kuna.

According to its official channel Telegram, the exchange has raised approximately $13 million worth of crypto for Ukraine, mostly through BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Next, Come Back Alive, a non-governmental organization that says it is aiding the resistance efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, received more than $7.2 million in BTC donations to its wallet address.

This includes earlier, albeit minor, donations that he had received during the war in donbas, which started in 2014. Cointelegraph spoke to Ukrainian crypto enthusiasts about the charity, who vouched for its legitimacy.

Then there is UkraineDAO, which is run by Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot (Russian feminist protest music group) and seeks to sell a single flag non-fungible token, or NFT, to fund Ukrainian civic organizations. Currently, the highest bid for the NFT is $2.89 million.

Also, activists from the blockchain community have created the Unchain Fund to help Ukraine. The initiative supports a large number of altcoins, including NEAR, Binance Coin, Binance USD, and more.

Since its launch, the fund has raised more than $1.5 million in crypto, primarily through NEAR token donations. Anna Tutova, a member of the Unchain Fund and a prominent socialite in the crypto community, told Cointelegraph:

“We raise money for medicine, evacuation and repair needs, food and clothing. We raise funds only in crypto and use multisig wallets to be completely transparent.”

“The Unchain Fund is also supported by Vitalik Buterin, Solana, Near, the Celo Foundation, Harmony, Polygon, Gnosis, Gitcoin, and many more.”

Other notable efforts include Braiins, the oldest mining pool in the world, with their donation of 10 BTC plus a portion of their hash rate to help Ukraine. Web3’s humanitarian aid initiative RELI3F has also sent 185 ETH to three crypto funds supporting Ukraine so far.

But crypto enthusiasts are also asking the government to Ukraine to expand its acceptance of donations from cryptocurrencies to other altcoins, not just BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Even as crypto fundraising efforts for Ukraine gained a great deal of traction, users took to social media to warn each other to be vigilant, always check the authenticity of donation links, and beware of scams. .

In one example, an alleged scammer has been commenting on all posts that purported to publish the official crypto address to help the Ukrainian government.

