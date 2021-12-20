Ukraine heads digital currency on the Stellar blockchain

Tascombank, one of the oldest banks in Ukraine, is experimenting with a digital version of the local currency based on the blockchain Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM).

What happened

According to an announcement posted on Tuesday, Tascombank is testing a stablecoin backed by the Ukrainian hryvnia in partnership with financial technology firm Bitt.

The project is overseen by the National Bank of Ukraine and supported by the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry, Oleksandr Bornyakov, stated that the project will create the “basis for issuing electronic money” and constitutes the “next key step in advancing the innovation of payments and financial infrastructure in Ukraine”.

The CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation told Cointelegraph that the stablecoin “will be e-money privately issued on blockchain technology, built according to the current Ukrainian e-money legislation”.

The pilot program aims to test the issuance of virtual money on a public blockchain; Tascombank will be responsible for both building and testing the stablecoin on Stellar in order to integrate it with Bitt’s transaction network, called the Digital Currency Management System (DCMS).

Brian Popelka, the chief executive of Bitt, said that the DCMS will provide the bank with all “the technology necessary to mint, store, issue, distribute and redeem the electronic hryvnia in a secure way”.

