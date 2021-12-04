Ukraine heats up Russia-US front “Serious consequences if Moscow doesn’t stop”

Threats and invitations to diplomacy. The stick and the carrot. The America-Russia front is heated on the day of the meeting between the leaders of the two diplomats, Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, who met for talks yesterday in Stockholm. “If Russia decides to continue the clash with Ukraine, there will be serious consequences,” warned the US secretary of state, adding that “the best way to avoid a crisis is through diplomacy.” Blinken confirmed that the United States has “a strong and unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. But Russia responds with the same currency. «Ignoring our legitimate concerns, dragging Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States, against the backdrop of the deployment of NATO forces in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders, will lead to the most serious consequences, forcing Moscow to take retaliatory measures to correct the strategic-military balance »warns Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. As for possible new sanctions: “We will only be able to react if the US were to impose them.”

They both use rock hard lathes while inviting diplomacy. “Russia is open to the prospect of US involvement in resolving the crisis in Ukraine,” adds the Russian representative. “We have an interest in joining efforts to find a solution to the Ukrainian crisis,” said the head of diplomacy in Moscow.

Ukraine, the Caucasus, Iranian nuclear power and the fate of two American prisoners in Russia: the issues that characterize bilateral relations between the two powers were discussed in the Swedish capital between the heads of diplomacy of the USA and Russia. As State Department spokesman Ned Price summed up, “Secretary Blinken has dealt with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including its military movements near Ukraine’s borders. The secretary reiterated the US call for Russia to withdraw its forces and return to a position of peace and join the Minsk agreements and a ceasefire in the Donbass. He stressed that the best way forward is diplomacy in addition to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, a process that the United States is ready to support ”.

The European Union also makes its voice heard through the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who says he is “particularly concerned about the persistence of the situation in Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea, including the recent military strengthening by part of Russia near the border ”. “The EU – he explains – is firm in its support for the independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders”.