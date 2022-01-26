Ukraine, here are the Italian NATO troops ready to intervene: between fighters and ships on the Black Sea and tanks in the Baltic countries

Ground troops, but mostly planes and warships. These are the military resources that theItaly is ready to intervene in the event of a military escalation on the border between Russia And Ukraine. Come on Typhoon currently in Romaniaat the frigate ‘Margottin’ In the Black Seaup to the tanks present in LatviaRome is already able to do its part in the event of a conflict related to a land invasion by the soldiers of Vladimir Putinas explained by the data provided by theMilex Observatory on Italian military spending, also significantly increasing the current allocation by approximately 78 million euros for deployment.

The aforementioned means and troops are obviously those participating in the NATO missions guarding the eastern borders of the Atlantic Alliance which considers the eastern border of Europe one of the most delicate and at the same time worrying fronts precisely because of the continuous Russian meddling attemptsfrom Baltic up to Ukraine, passing through the Belarusian border. So our Air Force has deployed, for example, a squadron of 4 Typhoon fighters (there Black Storm) And 140 men in a Romanian air base near Constance, not far from the Ukrainian border. Until April, barring conflicts in the area, the troops will carry out daily patrol missions on the skies of the Black Sea as part of the mission of ‘reinforced air police’ . All at the cost of over 33 million euros which, however, could rise considerably if it is decided to exploit the maximum potential of the mission with 12 aircraft in total and 260 men.

Still on the Black Sea, however, Italy and its NATO allies can also count on the presence of the Fremm frigate Carlo Margottini he was born in minesweeper Viareggiofor a total of over 200 sailors and a cost, according to funding data for 2021, of more 17 million euros. It is precisely in those waters, its only outlet in Mediterraneanwhich Moscow is concentrating its fleet as never before, which in the next few weeks will also incinerate Cavour aircraft carrier with on board the F-35arrived on site to participate in a NATO exercise with the American aircraft carrier Truman and the French Clemenceau.

Finally, Italian support can also be found further north, on another delicate front in relations between the countries of the Atlantic Pact and Russia: that of the Baltics. There, in the forests of the Latviaare deployed more than 200 Alpini of the Taurinense Brigade with dozens of Centaur rotated tanks And snow tracksunder the NATO mission ‘Baltic Guardian’. The 200 Italians are part of a group of 1,200 Canadian-led soldiers stationed north of the capital Line. All for a current cost of 27 million euros.

Twitter: @GianniRosini