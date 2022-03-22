Ukraine, Hope: “It is right for quality doctors to work”

“No controversy” about the possibility of employing Ukrainian doctors and nurses fleeing the war in Italy. This was stated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the Pnrr investments in Lazio. “If quality professionals arrive, I think it is right to put them at the service of the population“.

The ‘Derogation from the discipline of the recognition of professional health qualifications for Ukrainian doctors’, contained in the decree law ‘Urgent measures to counter the economic and humanitarian effects of the Ukrainian crisis’, has in fact aroused many discontent among Italian doctors. If there is already an exact number of these operators who have already arrived, “we will understand it day after day”, specified the minister.

ORDER OF DOCTORS – “To be able to practice medical and health professions in Italy it is necessary to have the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine. There is no doubt about this. It cannot be done otherwise, this is the law” explains Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Orders of doctors (Fnomceo) regarding the derogation “to the discipline of the recognition of professional health qualifications for Ukrainian doctors”, contained in the decree law ‘Urgent measures to counter the economic and humanitarian effects of the Ukrainian crisis’. “The exception concerns only the recognition of the title. For the rest – rings clarify – the rules that apply to Italian doctors apply to everyone”.

“I think it is a symbolic rather than a substantial gesture. The majority of Ukrainian doctors remained in their country to help their compatriots. I have no reports of Ukrainian professionals who want to work in Italy. So I don’t expect large numbers. Let’s try to understand the phenomenon before making judgments. It seems to me that this is a symbolic rather than a substantial gesture on the part of the Government, as far as doctors are concerned. “” At the moment – rings reiterates – I don’t see any pressure. We will see if, following the provision, the landscape will change. But I think it is difficult: they would have already overwhelmed me with questions and pressures. I think that our Ukrainian colleagues are at the moment committed to assisting the population“. The question, explains Anelli,” at least in the context of the Order, arises from the requests of some professionals, in particular dentists, according to whom the best contribution to their colleagues – dental technicians, dental hygienists, etc. – was to let them work in Italy. And they wrote to the minister for this. That’s all that came to me. I am not informed if other Orders have also followed the same path “, concludes Anelli.