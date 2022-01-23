Ukraine in the balance between the US and Russia: a guide to the conflict that no one can afford

The conflict that no one can afford, the world looking out of the window, with bated breath.

The tension between the United States and Russia is skyrocketing and the fate of the entire international community hangs by the thread of Ukraine. In particular, the future of the territories south-east of Kiev, where Moscow is amassing troops and armaments.

100 thousand men: the Kremlin does not intend to justify itself, NATO labels the maneuvers as “unusual”, the Pentagon fears land invasion.

“At the beginning of 2022”, as even put in black and white in a Washington Secret Service report, purposely leaked with a precise and very clear intent: Biden wants Putin to know, and know very well, that America is not only aware of what is happening; but also and above all, that America is ready to intervene. And to intervene militarily.

Yes, because the diplomacy he is already in trouble. For some it has even already failed.

The meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, just staged in Geneva, it served (so to speak) to reaffirm their respective positions of strength and nothing else.

With the US Secretary of State who, in conclusion, was unable to find a better formula than “let’s see what happens in the next few days”. Words not exactly reassuring or conciliatory, certainly not decisive.

With his counterpart that he even glosses over, so much in Russia the personalisms of the “tsar” decide.

And finally with the gasoline blow on the fire that comes from another report, produced by the Kiev Ministry of Defense, according to which the numbers in the hands of the Americans would already be old and therefore outdated.

Not 100, but 127 thousand at the border, including air and sea personnel and, worse still, operational tactical and ballistic missile installations.

An authentic arsenal, In short, paradoxically aimed by Moscow on Moscow’s friendly regions.

Also in this case, with a precise and very clear intent: support pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk, or of those geographies known as Donbas, to close the account and take them.

To annex them, that is, exactly as we did with Crimea in 2014.

Without, however, that the United States, or NATO or the international community in general, have done anything to prevent or subsequently correct Putin’s expansionist cravings.

On the sidelines, a sore point: on the stage of many actors, European Union not received, vice versa completely absent.

To the point that to take on the role of great broker a figure emerges that speaks for itself: that of the highly democratic Turkish president Erdoğan, final comic stuff.

In the ultimate hope, however, of a good twist, of a different ending from the clash.