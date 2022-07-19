Ukraine is capable of inflicting “significant losses” on Russia

Video summary of the war Ukraine – Russia: July 18 12:04

(CNN Spanish) — Almost five months after the start of the war, Russia has encountered strong resistance in recent days in its attempt to seize new territory from Ukraine. In recent hours, Russian forces tried to attack the town of Husarivka, some 30 kilometers northwest of Sloviansk, but the Ukrainian military said they “responded with heavy fire and pushed the invaders back”.

In this context, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that his country’s forces are capable of inflicting “significant losses” on the Russians, while other Ukrainian officials affirmed that the influx of Western weapons is changing the battlefield.

See the main news of the war for this Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Ukrainians say they withstood multiple Russian assaults on Donetsk

Russian forces are making fresh efforts to break through Ukrainian defenses in the northeastern Kharkiv region as they try to resume their offensive toward the city of Sloviansk in neighboring Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian military.

Following an airstrike, Russian forces tried to attack the town of Husarivka, some 30 kilometers northwest of Sloviansk, but the Ukrainian military said they “responded with heavy fire and pushed the invaders back.”

Elsewhere, along the three-sided front in Donetsk, the Ukrainian Army General Staff said many areas had come under fire. The Russians have also carried out assaults near the village of Spirne, but “they were unsuccessful and withdrew,” he said.

Spirne lies deep within Donetsk territory defended by Ukrainian forces and has been under almost constant attack since the Russians took the city of Lisichansk in neighboring Luhansk.

Ukrainian troops have also repelled efforts by Russian forces to launch assaults south of the city of Bakhmut, the General Staff added.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said the Russians had “attacked from four directions, almost everywhere the attack has already been repulsed.”

Further south, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Civil Military Administration, said Russian forces had fired on the districts of Nikopol — located across the Dnipro River from Russian-held Enerhodar — and Kryvyi Rih. .

“Up to 40 missiles were fired at Nikopol,” Reznichenko said, adding that the city had been attacked for three consecutive nights.

Zelensky says the influx of Western weapons is changing the balance of the battlefield

Ukraine is now capable of inflicting “significant losses” on the Russians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, while other Ukrainian officials have said an influx of Western weapons is changing the battlefield.

In his daily video message on Monday, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian forces are “capable of inflicting significant logistical losses on the occupiers.”

“It is becoming more and more difficult for the Russian army to hold positions in the captured territory,” he said. “Step by step, we moved forward, disrupting supply to the occupiers, and identifying and neutralizing collaborators.”

Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the “timely arrival” of longer-range artillery, such as the US HIMARS system, was helping to change the battlefield.

“We have managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely under control. An important factor that has helped us maintain defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, which launch surgical strikes against enemy checkpoints. and ammunition and fuel depots,” Zaluzhniy said.

CNN has identified nearly 20 attacks far from Russian lines, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, so far this month, some of which caused large explosions and multiple detonations.

Zaluzhniy said he had thanked General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for the help of the United States and its allies “in the fight for freedom.”

For his part, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, told Ukrainian television that “today we have a completely different situation from a month ago. Now, thanks to the fact that we received enough weapons from our partners, we have established a certain parity in certain positions”.

Danilov said that Ukraine would like to have more weapons in the future to tip the balance in its favor “so that we have as many capabilities as possible to end this war as soon as possible.”

Speaking about the situation in Donbas, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on Monday that “Western weapons are not working 100% but 200% because the warehouses [rusos] they are flown Command posts are also blown up. “

Hayday said that “we can clearly understand that the Russians are very afraid of a further increase in these Western weapons.”

Russian Missiles Hit Odessa Overnight, Ukrainian Official Says

At least six people were injured, including a child, after the impact of Russian missiles in the city of Odessa, in southern Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said Tuesday.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa military administration, said in a Telegram post that the city was the target of seven “Kalibr” cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea.

Six of the Russian missiles evaded Ukrainian air defenses and hit areas with “civilian populations”, Bratchuk said.

Three houses and at least two other buildings were destroyed in the attack, and other structures were damaged, it added.

Ukrainian officials say a steady stream of Russian military equipment is moving west from Mariupol to other parts of southern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces are on the offensive.

A convoy of up to 100 units of military equipment passed through Mariupol on its way to Zaporizhia on Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials. Some independent analysts believe that this is to support the Russian forces in Kherson, which have been attacked by Ukrainian long-range weapons.

Putin meets with the Supreme Leader and the President of Iran

During his trip to Tehran, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Putin met with the supreme leader after meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“I am very happy to be on hospitable Iranian soil… We can boast record numbers in terms of trade growth. We are strengthening our international security cooperation, contributing significantly to the solution of the Syrian conflict,” Putin said during the bilateral meeting with Raisi.

Meanwhile, Raisi said that “the will of the two countries to develop cooperation is significant. There has been a good experience of the two countries in the fight against terrorism, which I believe has brought security to the region.”

The Iranian president added: “Others have claimed to fight terrorism, but our cooperation with Russia in Syria has shown that it is possible to fight terrorism and win.”

The dismissed attorney general calls for unity in her farewell speech before Parliament

Ukraine’s dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova called for unity when she addressed the Ukrainian Parliament for the last time on Tuesday.

“Did the president [derecho] to make that presentation? Yes, the president had the right to make that decision. Therefore, I think that today a soldier in a trench should not think about power and what happens in power,” Venediktova told lawmakers. “We must be united like never before.”

“And I remind you once again: our people are being killed, both military and civilians, as well as children. This is an opportunity for future generations. And this is our joint task with you, so that this opportunity is not lost. waste. And may the hour of victory come as soon as possible,” he added.

The ex-prosecutor said she was “proud” of the Prosecutor’s Office that she was leaving behind and asked her successor to continue his work in investigating and prosecuting war crimes committed by Russia.

“I should observe and follow how all these scoundrels who raped, killed, shot at civilian infrastructure, we have dead children, so that they are brought to justice,” he charged. “We did everything we could to make it happen. We have mobile teams working on the ground, made up of various experts, and we have a proven methodology.”

“It is very important to move these addresses,” he concluded.