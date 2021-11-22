Ukraine is in danger of being invaded again

In recent weeks, Russia’s decision to amass tens of thousands of soldiers near the Ukrainian border has sparked, as had already happened last April, fears about the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine or its currently disputed eastern part. between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian militias. But compared to the past few months, when in the end there was no invasion, this time concerns have increased: as the American newspapers report, American intelligence now believes that the possibility of an invasion is concrete, even if not certain.

According to the Ukrainian government, the soldiers that Russia has accumulated on the border with Ukraine are about 114 thousand (92 thousand on land and the rest in air and sea vehicles), and are stationed in the north, east and south of the Donbass, one region east of Ukraine and on the border with Russia where the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are located. These are the Ukrainian territories occupied by pro-Russian separatists, on which Russia had already amassed tens of thousands of soldiers in April.

Russia’s intentions, however, are unclear, and the accumulation of soldiers at the border could have other purposes, such as taking control of only certain areas, destabilizing the current Ukrainian government (increasingly hostile to Russia) or testing the opposition of the West with a show of force.

The deployment of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine had already worried both the Ukrainian government and many Western governments last April, but this year there is an element of novelty, because there are more Russian soldiers and, according to the New York Times, better armed.

According to what was reported by the international press, this time the American intelligence would have shared with that of the European allies a series of details and hypotheses on the possible plans of Russia. He offered more details about it Bloomberg, which speaks of a multi-point ground invasion, supported by the Air Force. According to Financial Times, concern about the possibility of an invasion is the highest since 2014, the year in which Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, the peninsula to the south-east of Ukraine.

In the east of Ukraine, the tensions never ended: the Russian army and separatist militias killed about 14 thousand Ukrainian soldiers and blocked access to the area on several occasions by the OSCE, the Organization for Security and cooperation in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in recent days that he does not want to invade Ukraine, and indeed has argued that it is the Western media that is increasing the tension: once again analysts and observers do not have a unanimous opinion on what his realities are intentions.

According to some analyzes, Russia is indeed planning to invade Ukraine. AND of this opinion, among others, Gustav Gressel of the study center European Council on Foreign Relations: Speaking of the movements and military exercises of Russian soldiers at the border, Gressel said that Russia’s are not just demonstrations of strength, but tests to complete the conquest of the Donbass region, perceived as unfinished after the annexation of Crimea and the Minsk Agreement of 2015, which put an end to the conflict thanks to some precarious compromises. Gressel does not rule out that Russia could go even further.

According to other opinions, such as that of Emma Ashford of the study center Atlantic Council, a military invasion of Ukraine is unlikely: even if tensions between the European Union and Russia are higher now than in April, he believes that the invasion of Ukraine (the second largest country on the European continent) would not be a a realistic goal, and that Russia aims rather to strengthen its control only in certain areas, perhaps by opening a Russian-controlled passage between Crimea and the Russian border.

Another hypothesis is that Russia aims to destabilize the current Ukrainian government and weaken it, as it has been doing for years and with various strategies, perhaps to push the installation of one more favorable to Russia: the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the 2019, has gradually taken more hostile positions towards Russia, progressively getting closer to the United States, especially with the administration of Joe Biden.

The deployment of Russian soldiers to the Ukrainian border could ultimately be a show of force, an attempt by Putin to test Western opposition to Russia to see how far the US and the European Union are willing to intervene to defend the country. ‘Ukraine.

As in April, the United States showed, at least in words, ready to intervene to defend Ukraine. Things are different for European countries: Putin caught them at their moment of greatest weakness, mainly for two reasons. On the one hand, due to the vacuum of European leadership, due to the imminent conclusion of the mandate of Angela Merkel, Putin’s main interlocutor in the Union. On the other hand, because, due to the current energy crisis, European countries are more dependent than ever on Russian gas supplies, and it would not be convenient for them to start a confrontation (even if only a diplomatic one) with Russia to defend Ukraine.

