Ukraine is invaded by Russia: origin, consequences and details of Vladimir Putin’s military operation | Russia-Ukraine War | Mexico | MX | United States | USA | MEXICO

President Vladimir Putin announced this Thursday the arrival of russian troops into Ukrainian territory and called on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms, in defiance of global calls to avoid war. “I have made the decision of a military operation”declared the president, in an unexpected message on television, where he denounced a “genocide” orchestrated by Ukraine in the east of the country.

In the message, Putin promised retaliation against those who interfere in the Russian operation in Ukraine. Some time later, in response to his attack, US President Joe Biden and the White House spoke out, assuring that “the world will hold Russia responsible” for the attack on Ukrainian territory, which they described as “unjustified.”

The message of Putin It came hours after the Kremlin claimed to have received a request for help from pro-Russian separatists to “counteract” the Ukrainian army. Throughout the day, Ukraine mobilized its reservists from 18 to 60 years old, approved the state of emergency and announced that it had been the victim of a new massive cyberattack.

“Nearly 200,000 Russian soldiers are deployed on the border with Ukraine”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation on Wednesday, adding that he had unsuccessfully requested a meeting with Putin. Likewise, the highest president of this country warned that the situation could lead to “a great war in Europe.”

“President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance, too many people have already died”implored the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, in an emergency session of the Security Council of that body. “Putin is as ready as he can be”warned a person in charge of the American Defense, in condition of anonymity.

State of emergency

On Wednesday, Ukrainian deputies approved by a large majority the state of emergency proposed by Zelensky and the secretary of the national defense and security council Oleksii Danilov. “Ukraine needs clear and concrete security guarantees, immediately”both from Western countries and from Russia, the president told a news conference.

“We are united in the conviction that the future of European security is being decided right now at home in Ukraine”, he added. Hours later, Russia claimed that the leaders of the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine had asked for “help” to “counter aggression” by the Ukrainian army. The Russian state agency Tass published the letters in this regard dated February 22.

Russia has begun evacuating its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, the embassy told AFP on Wednesday. For its part, the United States had already decided last week to move its embassy from Kiev to Lviv, in the west of the country. And in a statement Wednesday, France urged its citizens to leave the country “without delay.”

Just before, the Russian leader had insisted that Russian interests were “non-negotiable”, although he mentioned the possibility of a “direct and honest dialogue with the West”. On Monday, he even questioned the very legitimacy of Ukraine’s existence, accusing it of being an instrument in the hands of NATO’s anti-Russian policy of aggression.

sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) announced on Wednesday sanctions against the Defense Minister and the Russian military chiefs, the Kremlin Chief of Staff, the Minister of Economic Development and the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their role in the recognition of the breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The sanctions published in the Official Gazette of the EU consist of the freezing of assets and visa bans against those affected. In turn, Biden announced on Wednesday sanctions against the company in charge of operating the Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which links Russia with Germany.

The measure was announced after Germany announced on Tuesday that it would suspend this controversial gas pipeline. The day before, the United States had already made public the measures against Russian banks and oligarchs, denouncing the “beginning of a Russian invasion” in Ukraine.

Russia promised a “strong” and “painful” response to US sanctions. The measures remain modest compared to those announced in the event of an invasion, and Moscow has nearly $640 billion in foreign exchange reserves and $183 billion in a sovereign wealth fund to deal with them.

wave of refugees

Kiev has been fighting separatists in the east of the country for eight years, a conflict that has left more than 14,000 dead. Many fear that the current crisis could lead to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945, when World War II ended. A Russian offensive could generate a “new refugee crisis” with up to five million people displaced.

On the eastern front, renewed fighting between the army and separatists in recent days continued on Wednesday. One Ukrainian soldier was killed in a shelling and another was wounded, the army said. Luhansk separatists also reported the death of a fighter on Wednesday. A civilian was also killed in a shelling overnight, according to the same source.

What is NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has its origins in the signing of the 1949 Washington Treaty, by which ten countries on both sides of the Atlantic (Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the United States, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg , Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United Kingdom) pledged to defend each other in the event of armed aggression against any of them.

Thus was born an Alliance that linked the defense of North America with a group of Western European countries on the basis of Article 51 (Chapter VII) of the Charter of the United Nations, which recognizes the immanent right of legitimate defense, individual or collective, in the event of an armed attack. In 2008, member countries responded to requests from Georgia and Ukraine to join the alliance, but the process stalled.

Countries that currently make up NATO:

