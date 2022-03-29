Ukraine is ready to quit NATO if Russia provides security guarantees

Kyiv, Ukraine — The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began in Turkey on Tuesday and gave some hope that progress could be made to end a conflict that has turned into a bloody war of attrition.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine renounce entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), something that President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated he was willing to accept, only if Moscow provides security guarantees.

Before the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian president said that his country is not only ready to declare itself neutral in relation to NATO, but is also open to a compromise on the disputed eastern region of Donbas, statements that could give impetus to the negotiations.

However, Zelensky warned that the “cruel war” was still going on and that the Ukrainians were paying with their lives for the West’s reluctance to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogantold the two sides meeting to negotiate that they had a “historic responsibility” to end the violence.

“We believe that in a just peace there will be no losers. Prolonging the conflict is in no one’s interest.”, said the Turkish leader upon receiving the two delegations, seated on opposite sides of a long table. Also in the room was Roman Abramovich, owner of the English soccer club Chelsea and a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The tycoon has carried out an unspecified job of mediation in the process.

Putin’s goal of a quick military victory has been thwarted by staunch Ukrainian resistance, but there was still little hope of a breakthrough in the negotiation. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss summed up the skepticism among Ukraine’s Western allies by saying she did not think Russia’s president was “taking negotiations seriously.”

The fighting has become a tug of war. Ukrainian forces have retaken Irpin, a major suburb northwest of the capital kyiv, Zelensky said on Monday night. However, he warned that Russian troops were regrouping to retake the area.

“We still have to fight, we still have to resist,” Zelensky said in his nightly video message to the nation. “This is a cruel war against our country, against our people, against our children.”

Previous talks between the two sides, held in person in Belarus or via videoconference, have failed to make progress or end the war that began more than a month ago, which has killed thousands and driven millions from their homes, including almost 4 million who have left the country.

In addition to Irpin, Ukrainian forces have regained control of Trostianets, south of Sumy in the northeast, where weeks of Russian occupation have left a landscape of devastation.

In his overnight message, Zelensky stressed that the situation remains tense in the northeast of the country around Kharkiv, the nearest large city, and other areas. The president pressed Western countries to increase their aid to Ukraine, which would include tougher sanctions on Russia and providing more weapons.

“If someone is afraid of Russia, if he is afraid of making the necessary important decisions for us, in particular to give us planes, tanks, necessary artillery, shells, it makes these people responsible for the catastrophe created by the Russian troops in our cities”, said. “Fear always makes one an accomplice.”

But the return of Ukrainian troops in Trostianets was a relief to a country that had hoped Russian forces would withdraw in the face of stiff resistance.

Putin’s ground forces have been bogged down by stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, combined with what Western officials describe as Russian tactical blunders, low morale, shortages of food, fuel and winter equipment and other problems.

Russia appears to have reacted by focusing more on Donbas, a majority Russophone region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for eight years, according to officials.

While that raised a possible dignified exit strategy for Putin, it has also stoked Ukraine’s fear that the Kremlin wants to divide the country, forcing it to give up some of its territory. Still, Zelensky’s statements that he was open to compromise in the region pointed to a possible path of negotiation.