Ukraine is ready to renounce NATO membership “to avoid conflict”. German Chancellor Scholz meets Zelensky

L’Ukraine is ready to take the first concrete step for avoid a military escalation at its borders. After weeks of failed negotiations, claims and threats of retaliation, today the ambassador of Kiev to Britain, Vadym Prystaikointerviewed by Bbc he stated that the government of the Eastern European country is considering whether give up on pursuing plans for NATO membership to avoid conflict. Fears of new clashes (and new deaths) near the disputed areas or, even, of unrest that could lead to overthrow of the executive they could then bring the president’s country Volodymyr Zelensky to give up their Atlanticist aspirations, in what would be a huge concession to Russia from Vladimir Putinworried, as they have repeatedly repeated since Kremlinfrom the advance towards the east of the troops and the influence of the Atlantic Pact.

Responding to a question about a possible change in Ukraine’s position with respect to NATO membership, Prystaiko said that yes, “we could” change our position. “Especially if we are threatened, blackmailed and pushed to do so,” she explained. Meanwhile, the talks between the parties go on, even if up to now they have brought little results and shown the fragmentation of the allies. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzwill be in Kiev today for talks with President Zelensky, while tomorrow the most anticipated meeting will be held, the one in fly: a bilateral of extreme importance given that these are two countries lined up on opposite fronts but which maintain close commercial and economic relationships and who share the pipeline project Nord Stream 2, the stop of which was used by the Atlanticist bloc as a possible retaliation in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scholz said that any attack by Russia would lead to “severe sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put in place at any time” and that his trip to Kiev represents “an attempt to guarantee peace for Europe”.

Meanwhile, US intelligence has revised upwards the presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine: they are 130 thousandand no longer 100 thousand, the military who Washington estimates that they were sent by the Kremlin to the gates of the country and ready to take action in the event of a military escalation. Even if yesterday, as for all the past weeks, Maria Zakharovaspokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, reiterated that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine.