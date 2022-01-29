Ukraine, Italian residents and life in the days of the escalation of the crisis: “Let’s go on with the routine. Fears? For the economic future”

Fear yes, and a lot. Panic no, not yet. The Italians residing in Ukraine naturally follow the escalation of the crisis but for now they remain there, waiting to understand the evolution of the situation. “I live in Kharkiv, in the east of the country, for 15 years ”, he says Marco Cirulli, Roman interpreter and until before the pandemic consultant for various start-ups. “We continue to do everyday things, but with a constant eye on the internet and breaking news. For now the atmosphere is calm but we have no idea what tomorrow will be like. I don’t think either Putin has clear in his head the goal to be achieved but certainly will not give up on his interest and that of Russia here in Ukraine “.

Kharkiv is a few kilometers from the border but according to Cirulli it would not make much sense to move from the city in case of attack “Because the advance could take place simultaneously from the Belarus to the north, from Crimea to the south and also from the Transnistria, the pro-Russian region within the Moldova, on the western front. Are surround yourselfunfortunately, and if there really is a large-scale invasion, the whole country would find itself busy. Moscow’s air supremacy is consistent and one bombing quote from above, to pave the way for aland raid, it would be difficult to counter “.

Instead, try to get away from the Piedmontese as much as possible Simona Mercantini, who teaches Italian atKarazin university of Kharkiv, the most important of the city with tens of thousands of students coming mainly from Africa, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. “I read the news as little as possible: the dialectic of information for two years now has been pure alarmism and this naturally generates anxiety as well restlessness. Personally, I continue to work as before, we prepare for the new semester and with students and colleagues avoid the subject of war. I naturally remain in constant contact with theembassy, which follows us closely and updates us regularly. I don’t know if my fellow citizens of Kharkiv are stocking up on food or packing their bags, but here at the university we go ahead and think about something else… ”.

Then there are those who give financial analyst, focuses on the economic situation: “Because of the crisis – he argues Peter Regent, from Trieste who shuttles between Switzerland, Vienna and Kiev as a consultant for one of the most important insurance companies in the country – Ukraine will be forced to borrow abnormally and will pay the consequences for the next hundred years with its own resources ” . A film that has already been seen, considering that before 2014, when Putin annexed Crimea and the war started in Donbass, to buy one euro you needed 10 hryvnia and today the exchange rate is at 32. And in the last month, while the prices of basic necessities continue to grow, the Ukrainian currency depreciated by a further 5% against the dollar and i loan rates have more than doubled.

In Ukraine she worked for a long time as a counselor for the mission Osce also Eugenia Benigni: “Not me gamble forecasts – says the Udine analyst – but I would say that there are three options. The first is to use the lever of war as a negotiating weapon to obtain some concessions from the West. The second, which is perhaps the most realistic, is a limited invasion, perhaps using and foraging the fighters Russians already present in Donbass. The third, which is the most dangerous, is of course that of a total conflict, but I hope it is the least plausible “. Also because it would undermine the whole international stability and it would plunge Europe into chaos.