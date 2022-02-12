Ukraine: Italian soldiers in 2 missions on the East side – Politics

“Italy has already confirmed its willingness to provide its contribution, should NATO decide to do so”. While the alerts on a possible Russian invasion in Ukraine are growing and the Farnesina has sent the Italians to leave the country, the Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerini, illustrated the national strategy on the crisis last Tuesday in Parliament. And yesterday he flew to Riga, Latvia, where the Italian contingent deployed in the NATO ‘Baltic Guardian’ operation operates. Still in Eastern Europe, other Italian soldiers operate in Romania with 4 Eurofighters in another mission, ‘Enhanced Air Policing Area South’. It is possible that the Italian commitment will soon expand further. In fact, at the NATO ministerial next Tuesday and Wednesday, a proposal will be considered to provide for a stable presence also in the countries on the South-East side of the Alliance and to increase the supply of aircraft assets.

In the last 10 years, Russian activism towards the West has been accompanied by a progressive reorientation of NATO’s military posture on the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance in a deterrent way. And Italy, Guerini underlined, is fully active in “these strengthening initiatives, raising the operational readiness of its assets and increasing participation in operational and exercise activities”.

In Latvia there are 238 Italian soldiers with 135 land vehicles. ‘Baltic Guardian has been operational since 2016, in response to a request made to NATO by the Baltic countries and Poland. The ‘Ajax Strike’ exercise has just ended in the country, promoted with the aim of testing and confirming the level of operational capabilities and reassuring the population of the countries in the border areas. Further south, in Romania, the task force Italian ‘Black storm’ is deployed with 140 soldiers at the Constanta airport to help ensure the integrity of the country’s airspace.

But NATO – and consequently Italy – plays its game of chess with Russia also in the Mediterranean, where the Neptune strike exercise involving the Navy aircraft carrier ‘Cavour’ was held in recent days. , together with the American ‘Uss Truman’ and the French ‘Charles de Gaulle’.

In the meeting of the Alliance ministers on 15 and 16 February, any changes to the deployments in the eastern European quadrant will be decided in response to the possible Russian escalation that has already deployed over 130 thousand soldiers in the vicinity of Ukraine.