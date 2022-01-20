Ukraine, Joe Biden foresees a “small foray” by Putin. CNN: “For Kiev it is a green light to the invasion”

The words of Joe Biden on the Ukrainian crisis, delivered during the two-hour press conference on the first year of his mandate, have again raised the bar voltage in the area, where for months now tens of thousands of Russian soldiers are massed at the border, with the increasingly concrete threat of ainvasion. The statements of the head of the White House however, they did not provoke only the reaction of fly, but also that of Kiev who said she was “shocked” above all by a sentence pronounced by the president: I think that Vladimir Putin intends to wage not one large-scale war in Ukraine, but one “Little foray”, is that the American answer “will depend on what he will do”.

According to what is reported by the Cnn, some officials of Kiev they read in his statements a green light for Vladimir Putin to invade the country. Indiscretions that have made immediately run for cover White House who was quick to clarify that at any crossing of the border there will be a “hard and united response from the United States and allies “:” President Biden was clear with the Russian president – they made it known – If any Russian military force moves across the border of Ukraine “it will be an invasion to which” there will be a tough response and united by the United States and its allies. Biden also knows that the Russians have a broad script of aggression, including cyberattacks and the paramilitary tactics, and affirmed that these Russian actions will have a decisive response ”. And from Washington the approval of the request of the Baltic countries to send American arms to Ukraine, as reported by a State Department official in Berlin, where the US secretary of state Antony Blinken is holding talks on the Ukrainian crisis.

Last night, the president nevertheless declared: “I still think that (Putin, ed) does not want a real war”. Probably, he added, the Russian president wants “Test” the West and NATO and it is “trying to find its place between China and the West”. There is the possibility, he added, that Putin “enters” Ukraine, because “he has to do something”.

However, criticisms also come from Kremlin, which like Biden does not however exclude the possibility of a new summit, with the spokesperson Dmitri Peskov who criticized President Biden for declaring that “it will be a disaster for Russia if it invades Ukraine”: such statements, he said, “could contribute to a destabilization of the situation because they could instill completely wrong hopes in the hotheads of some representatives of Ukraine, of the Ukrainian leadership, who, quietly, could decide to start a civil war again in their country and try to resolve the issue of southeast”.