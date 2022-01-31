Ukraine, Kiev says it “thwarted riots in the capital to destabilize the government”. Moscow: “UK sanctions? There will be retaliation”

Today is the day the United Nations Security Council, while tomorrow the expected meeting will be held between the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov. But today is the news that the Ukrainian security forces have arrested a group of people which, according to Kiev, they prepared a riot in the capital.

To spread the news is the Minister of the Interior, Denys Monastyrsky, specifying that the authorities are working to identify “the principals and beneficiaries”, in particular to establish whether there is a link with Russian services. According to the minister they had been prepared street demonstrations in Kiev during which they should have erupted riots “to destabilize the situation”. Similar initiatives had been prepared in other cities, in the regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy And Poltava.

Meanwhile, fly responds to Great Britain, the country Born that most of all is adopting the iron fist strategy towards Russia and yesterday proposed to double their troops in the countries of Eastern Europe. There will be one “Retaliation” should London follow up on the threat to impose sanctions on Russian companies in the next few days, the Kremlin spokesman said, Dmitry Peskov, commenting during a press point on the words of the British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, who in an interview with Sky announced that “every Kremlin interest company” will be targeted, adding that “There will be no escape” for the oligarchs close to the president Vladimir Putin. “The British Foreign Minister spoke of some sanctions. But here, I think, we have to call everything by its real name. Sanctions are something legitimate and formally approved if decided by the UN Security Council – said Peskov – In this case it is a matter of blatant attack on businesses“. And speaking of penalties, according to the Financial Times, those developed by the United States to respond to a possible invasion they will hit the Russian elite and personalities closest to Vladimir Putin.