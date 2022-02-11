Ukraine, Kiev ultimatum in Moscow

Ultimatum of Ukraine to Russia. If within 48 hours Moscow does not provide detailed explanations on the nature of the military exercises underway near the country’s borders, Kiev will contact the Osce countries to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Organization.

“We have officially triggered the risk reduction mechanism provided for in paragraph III of the Vienna Document (an OSCE agreement for conventional arms control, ed), and requested Russia to provide detailed explanations of its military activities in adjacent regions to the territory of our country and to those temporarily occupied, wrote in a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba.

“According to the Vienna document, Russia has a duty to provide detailed explanations on the objectivesthe precise location and end dates of its military exercises as well as the designation, chain of command and the number and type of military formations and equipment employed, “he adds, stating that” Russia has 48 hours to respond ” .

“In case of no response or insufficient or irrelevant response, Ukraine will turn to Russia, and other signatory countries of the Vienna Document, to convene an extraordinary meeting in which Russia will have to provide explanations.” We will continue to use all the diplomatic tools to ensure the security of Ukraine “, concluded Kuleba.

Meanwhile NATO has planned an increase in military forces on the eastern flank, close to Ukraine – in countries such as Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria – after the allied countries in recent days signed a proposal to this effect at the end of weeks of discussions, informed sources quoted by the news agency announced Dpa. The decision, which is due to be confirmed and announced at the defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels next week, could be implemented within weeks.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, NATO has deployed ‘Battle groups’ of multinational forces in the three Baltic countries and in Poland. France has already advanced its willingness to lead a Battle Group in Romania. And “many other allied countries are willing to contribute,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today. Hungary, on the other hand, which is located on the eastern flank, has specified that it does not deem it necessary to deploy allied forces on its territory.