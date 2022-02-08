Ukraine, Kremlin denies Macron: “Agreement with Paris? False”. But the head of the Elysée spoke of a “guarantee of non-invasion”

The Kremlin freezes the Elysée. The statements of Emmanuel Macron on the guarantees offered by Vladimir Putin not to invade theUkraine crashed into the words of the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovwho today denied the French president: “Given the current situation, fly And Paris they cannot have defined any agreement – he said – It is simply impossible. France is both a country EUwith the Presidency on duty, that of the Bornan alliance of which, however, it does not hold the leadership that belongs to another country (the United States, ed). So what agreement are we talking about? ”. Statements that undermine the dialoguing climate proposed by the head of the Elysée in the past hours and just as the latter is speaking at a press conference in Kievafter the summit with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky: “President Putin told me yesterday that it will not be the cause of a new escalation. I think it is important. Of course we are not naive, the latest deployments are linked to a tense situation and nothing was said about this yesterday. Progress will be the result of a process “. And he then reiterated that, in his opinion of him, the Minsk agreements of 2015 are “the only path to build peace”. And he said he was determined to pursue “mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine” together with Germany. The reference is to Normandy format for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

The enthusiasm shown after Monday’s bilateral summit in Moscow is thus reduced. At the end of the meeting between the two heads of state, both had shown relaxation and a common purpose to arrive at one rapid de-escalation. For his part, the head of the Kremlin he says he is ready to dialogue with everyone but continues to denounce the attitude of the Born and of United States which, he argues, have not provided a satisfactory answer to warranty claims of Moscow on security and therefore the problem “remains open for Russia and also remains crucial”. And not by chance 6 warships Russians are heading from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea to carry out military exercises, even if the Ministry of Defense has made it clear that these are operations already planned and not related to the Ukrainian crisis. Putin, however, let it be known that he is ready to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky “if this meeting would solve the Gordian knot of the situation in south-east Ukraine”, added the spokesman. Dmitry Peskov.

The meeting point could be a new one summit in Normandy format, hoped for by the Ukrainian head of state at the end of the summit with Macron, ie with the participation, in addition to Ukraine, of Russia, France and Germany. “The shared determination to apply the Minsk agreements it is the only path that allows us to build peace, which allows us to build an acceptable political solution – said Macron on the sidelines of the meeting – France is determined to do everything possible to continue mediation efforts “.