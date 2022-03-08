Ukraine latest news. EU: Eurobonds in the pipeline to finance energy and defense expenses. Nuclear medicine center hit in Kharkiv

7:14

Aiea hit a nuclear medicine plant in Kharkiv

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) that a nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial purposes was damaged by Russian bombing in the city of Kharkiv. This was stated by the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stressing that the bombings did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site. “We must act now to avoid a nuclear accident in Ukraine which could have serious consequences for health and the environment. We cannot afford to wait, ”said Grossi, however.

The hit plant in Kharkiv is used for research and development of radioisotopes used in nuclear medicine, the IAEA said on its website, adding that the nuclear material of the plant is “sub-critical” and in very low quantities. An estimate by the UN agency confirms that the damage reported to it did not cause the spread of dangerous radiological material, writes Grossi. However, “there have already been several episodes that have endangered the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine”, writes the director general of the IAEA, recalling that on February 27 a missile hit a nuclear waste disposal facility in Kiev. without causing any release of radioactivity, and that on 4 March the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya was hit and set on fire. The IAEA claims to have lost contact with some institutions that use radiological sources of “categories 1-3” in Mariupol, including a cancer center, “whose security status cannot therefore be confirmed” at the moment.