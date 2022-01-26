Ukraine, latest news on the crisis: Russia starts exercise in Crimea

The tension continues to build. Units of the 150th Mechanized Infantry Division of Russia’s Southern Military District have been placed on alert. The deployment to the training ranges would have taken place as part of a scheduled exercise. As diplomatic efforts intensify, Moscow has also ordered a Northern Fleet exercise.

The Russian exercises deepening



Ukraine, Biden: “We could move troops soon” The note states that the military will practice a wide range of operations, including tactical exercises at the Kadamovsky and Kuzminsky shooting ranges in the Rostov region. In addition, it was previously reported that over 6,000 men from the southern military district had been placed on high alert for training. Aviation aircraft of the military district and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet will be redeployed at tactical airports in the Crimea, in the Krasnodar Territory, as well as in the Rostov and Volgograd region.

Diplomatic efforts intensify On the international front, meanwhile, the European Union promises massive sanctions in the event of an attack on Moscow. As US president Joe Biden announced he could consider personal sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and warned Belarus that if it helps Moscow invade Ukraine there will be a “firm” response. An invasion threat currently “does not exist,” the Kiev government says, but it says it has dismantled a “criminal group” backed by Russia that was preparing an attack.

Exercises also in the North Meanwhile, the Moscow Navy has ordered the departure of the fleet stationed in the North for an exercise in the Barents Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean on the border between Russia and Finland. “A unit of warships and support boats was deployed in the Barents Sea for a maneuver involving the Arctic Expeditionary Force group,” the military said in a statement. The Caspian Sea flotilla was also put on alert.