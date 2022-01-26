Ukraine, latest news on the crisis. Stoltenberg (NATO): “Over 100 thousand Russian soldiers at the border”

The tension continues to build. Units of the 150th Mechanized Infantry Division of Russia’s Southern Military District have been placed on alert. NATO: “We ask Moscow for an immediate de-escalation”. As diplomatic efforts intensify, Moscow has also arranged a Northern Fleet exercise. Meanwhile, Washington has reiterated to Russia that Ukraine is free to choose its alliances

Tension is growing in Ukraine and diplomatic efforts are intensifying. The units of the 150th Mechanized Infantry Division of the Southern Military District of Russia, with over a thousand military personnel, were placed on alert in the Rostov region. The deployment to the training ranges took place as part of a scheduled exercise, as reported by the district press service. According to NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg, Russia “has amassed over 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, more troops are on the way and there is a significant concentration in Belarus too. We ask Moscow for an immediate de-escalation, “he said at an unscheduled press conference. NATO, he said, offers Russia a” diplomatic path “and Stoltenberg stressed that he had asked Moscow and allies to” reunite “. in the NATO-Russia council, because there are points where we can work together, a “rich agenda”. But NATO “will not derogate from its principles, each country has the right to choose its alliances, its path” (LO SPECIAL).

The US letter to Moscow read also



Ukraine, USA: 8,500 soldiers on alert Washington reminded Russia that Ukraine is free to choose its alliances: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, speaking of a letter delivered to Moscow that addresses some crucial issues. The document contains “the concerns that the US and its allies have raised” and US responses are fully coordinated with Ukraine and allies. Blinken explained that in the letter delivered to Moscow “we address the possibility of mutual transparency measures on the postures of forces and on Ukraine, as well as measures that increase confidence in military exercises and maneuvers in Europe”. The letter, he added, also paves the way for advancing talks on arms control, on the issue of strategic missiles and on nuclear weapons positioned in Europe. The US offers “a serious diplomatic path, if Russia wants it.” Blinken said he was ready to speak with his Russian counterpart Serghiei Lavrov “in the next few days”.

The Russian exercises deepening



Ukraine, Biden: “We could move troops soon” Russia specified in a statement that the military will practice a wide range of operations, including tactical exercises at the Kadamovsky and Kuzminsky shooting ranges in the Rostov region. In addition, it was previously reported that over 6,000 men from the southern military district had been placed on high alert for training. Aviation aircraft of the military district and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet will be redeployed at tactical airports in the Crimea, in the Krasnodar Territory, as well as in the Rostov and Volgograd region. Exercises also in the North Meanwhile, the Moscow Navy has ordered the departure of the fleet stationed in the North for an exercise in the Barents Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean on the border between Russia and Finland. “A unit of warships and support boats was deployed in the Barents Sea for a maneuver involving the Arctic Expeditionary Force group,” the military said in a statement. The Caspian Sea flotilla was also put on alert.

Diplomatic efforts intensify see also



War Russia Ukraine, gas supply in Europe at risk On the international front, meanwhile, the European Union promises massive sanctions in the event of an attack on Moscow. As US president Joe Biden announced that he could consider personal sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and warned Belarus that if he helps Moscow invade Ukraine there will be a “firm” response. An invasion threat currently “does not exist,” the Kiev government says, but it says it has dismantled a “criminal group” backed by Russia that was preparing an attack. Meeting between Italian companies and Putin, the EU: “Inappropriate” There is controversy over the online meeting held today between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives and managers of Italian companies. “We find it singular that, while in Europe and in the United States there is growing concern for the situation on the borders of Ukraine and the consequent new, heavy sanctions against Russia are being discussed, managers of important Italian companies, including public capital, are holding today, Unbeknownst to the Farnesina, a conference call with executives of important Russian companies and with the announced participation of President Putin himself ”, declared Copasir. Kremlin spokesman Sergiei Peskov was quick to clarify that today’s meeting “has nothing to do with what is happening in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia”, but are “systematic in nature, and not just with Italian entrepreneurs, but also with the largest companies from other countries “. On the fact, the US reiterated that it is “widely engaged in diplomacy with its allies and partners, including Italy. We are united and ready to impose severe costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine. “Finally, European sources say that the Union considers the virtual meeting” inappropriate “,” especially – the sources in Brussels specify – given the context, given that Russia is intimidating Ukraine and trying to undermine the foundations of security in Europe. “