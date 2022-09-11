Ukraine launches counteroffensive on Russian forces in northeast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, gestures after giving a press conference on Friday, September 9, 2022, in kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP

Western defense officials and analysts said Saturday they believe Ukraine has crossed Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, seized thousands of square miles (km) of territory and is threatening to cut Russia’s supply lines. Moscow forces.

Ukrainian troops may have advanced as far as 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an online news conference.

The advance appears to be localized around Izyum, which has long been one of Russia’s frontline targets, the scene of heavy artillery strikes and other fighting. The British part indicated that the Russian forces around the city are “increasingly isolated”.

“The Russian forces were probably surprised. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns,” the British Army said.

Kupiansk, a nearby town, also appeared to be under pressure from Ukrainian forces, he said, adding that its loss would affect Russian supply lines in the area.

An image circulating on social media on Saturday appeared to show Ukrainian troops outside the main government building in Kupiansk, some 73 km (45 miles) north of Izyum. In it, soldiers displayed the flag of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Battalion of Ukraine in front of a building that looked like the town hall, on the banks of the Oskil River.

The Ukrainian army has not acknowledged their entry into the city, though it comes after days of apparent advances south of Kharkiv.

A Washington-based think tank also referred to the huge Ukrainian advances on Saturday, estimating that kyiv took about 2,500 square km (965 square miles) in its push in the northeast.

The Institute for the Study of War said in a report that it appeared “disorganized Russian forces (were) caught up in the rapid Ukrainian advance,” citing images posted on social media of suspected Russian prisoners detained in the advance around Izyum. and nearby towns.

That report also explained that the Ukrainian forces “could collapse the positions around Izyum if they cut the lines of land communication” to the north and south of the city.

The fighting in the east comes amid the ongoing offensive around Kherson in the south of the country. Analysts suggest that Russia may have moved soldiers in from the east to reinforce around Kherson, giving the Ukrainians an opportunity to hit a weakened front line.

The Ukrainian military was more cautious about its alleged advances, saying in its daily report that it had seized “more than 1,000 square kilometers” (386 square miles) from pro-Kremlin forces since the start of their expected counteroffensive this week.

“In some areas, Defense Force units have penetrated enemy defenses to a depth of 50 kilometers,” the note added, which would be in line with the British assessment, but did not offer geographic data.

Moscow did not immediately acknowledge or comment on the claims by Ukraine and its Western allies.

Separately, Ukrainian emergency services reported the death of a civilian in a Russian missile attack in the Kharkiv region overnight.

Kozlowska reported from London. Associated Press writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

This story was originally published on September 10, 2022 6:02 a.m.