Ukraine legalizes Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies sink again

Lto pre-war situation between Russia and Ukraineis strongly affecting the cryptocurrencies and its value. If recently the star currency, bitcoinmanaged to recover part of the heavy losses recorded at the beginning of the year and trade at $44,000, later experience another strong every and dropped to 40,000. The situation has been replicated by the rest of the important digital currencies (Ether, Binance, Cardano…) with losses between 2 and 12%. According to Expansión, this fall has meant losses of 112,000 million in 24 hours.

This fact, which denies the theory that cryptocurrencies are safe refuge values ​​against market fluctuations, has occurred despite the fact that Ukraine itself has declared bitcoin as legal tender, following in the footsteps of El Salvador, in 2021. The country, the most important so far among those that have given recognition to bitcoin, has recognized the fact that many of the country’s inhabitants use it, according to Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukraine may be financing its war effort with cryptocurrencies

He has pointed out that legalization “will protect Ukrainians from possible abuse or fraudyes”, emphasizing that cryptocurrencies and their exchange services are legalized. “This will reduce the risks of corruption, reduce budget costs and, most importantly, accelerate innovations in the functioning of state authorities,” he assured.

However, according to London-based Blockchain analyst Elliptic, the latent war situation in Ukraine is being financed through cryptocurrencies. These funds would be used “to finance the Ukrainian army and cyber attacks against Russia.” Donations to groups that carry out these actions increased by 900% in 2021, according to this analyst.