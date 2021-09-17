Ukraine legalizes Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Yesterday the Parliament of Ukraine approved a law that effectively legalizes the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Today the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Parliament) adopted a draft law “On virtual assets” for regulating operations with crypto. Regulatory clarity for crypto is undoubtedly bullish for the space. Thanks Ukraine! 👍 https://t.co/XB9pCR0CZn – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) September 8, 2021

The Verkhovna Rada, or the Ukrainian Parliament, in fact approved the bill number 3637 “On Virtual Assets” with 276 out of 376 votes in favor.

It’s about a updated version of a previous law which, however, introduces as a novelty the de facto legalization of the use of cryptocurrencies, unlike, for example, neighboring Russia where the use of cryptocurrencies is still viewed with suspicion by the authorities.

The law, in principle, introduces the legal concept of “virtual assets”, defining it as a set of data, in electronic form, which has a value and exists in the circulation system of virtual assets. The latter include not only Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but also tokens, NFTs and tokenized securities.

Now that the new law has been passed, in Ukraine cryptocurrencies can be legally owned, used and traded, while are not recognized as legal tender currency.

Furthermore, the new legal status of virtual assets also provides legal protection to those who use and trade them on the market.

Ukraine vs Russia

The thing that stands out most is precisely the diametrical distance that exists towards the attitude of the Russian authorities towards these assets, given that in the neighboring country, instead, they are in fact trying to convince citizens not to use them.

At this point one might even imagine that this new law could persuade any Russian companies operating in the crypto sector to move to Ukraine, and it is not at all absurd that one of the objectives of this provision is precisely this.

On the other hand, Ukraine is one of the countries with the greatest adoption of cryptocurrencies in the world, more or less on a par with Russia, so this could be a game of moderate importance, also in light of the evident contrasts that now oppose the two countries from several years.

How crypto businesses will operate in Ukraine

To do business related to cryptocurrencies in Ukraine you will still need to get one specific permission, and this will eventually regularize the entire crypto industry of the country.

The necessary requirements to obtain this authorization are:

have an impeccable corporate reputation

disclose information on the ownership structure

the capital must come from “clean” sources.

In addition, a specific new regulatory body is being created to issue these licenses, namely the national service for the regulation of the circulation of virtual assets (NSVA).

Binance for example, she is involved in this affair, as shown by the official Twitter profile Binance Ukraine, and it is therefore possible that may be one of the first exchanges to obtain the license. This fact could have a positive impact on the legal issues facing the famous exchange.

As for the taxation of cryptocurrencies will be issued later a new law called “On amendments to the tax code of Ukraine on the peculiarities of taxation of transactions with virtual goods”.

However, it will also be necessary to wait for the approval of this other law before the “On Virtual Assets” law can definitively come into force. To date the implementation times are not known.