Ukraine legalizes bitcoin and protects crypto investors from fraud





For being born as a currency that is refractory to authority, bitcoin is having a lot of success among institutions. The latest parliament to succumb to the charm of Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation is the Ukrainian one, which almost unanimously approved a law to legalize and define clear rules for cryptocurrency. Before the provision, bitcoin did not have a legal definition, nor rules that determined its use.

Now, however, the definition has arrived: bitcoin, according to the law, is an intangible asset expressed in the form of electronic data. It may not seem like much, but the legal coding of the currency is there conditio sine qua non to trace a broader regulatory perimeter. Among the most important stakes set by the new law are measures to protect crypto-investors and trading platforms from fraud.

Furthermore, the parliament has established that crypto companies will be able to work in Ukraine and above all pay taxes in the country, as long as they demonstrate high standards of transparency and pay the state 3,100 dollars to obtain a license. Not a small step forward, considering that Kiev has always been reluctant to accept bitcoin and often, according to the Kiev Post, the authorities have confiscated expensive equipment from crypto-platforms without just cause. “Favorable regulatory conditions will attract more and more companies in the sector,” predicted Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian minister for digital transition. “True, they will have to pay our taxes, but they will know they are protected by the state.”

At this point, a clarification must be made: in Ukraine bitcoin will remain an investment tool and not a real currency. Which means that, contrary to what was established in El Salvador, citizens will not be able to pay for goods and services directly with the digital currency. According to the Kiev Post, parliament intends to open cryptocurrency markets to companies and individuals by 2022, but not before having completed the amendments envisaged on the agenda.

And while investors liked the news (the coin is gaining 2.3% today to $ 46,209), some pundits shrugged: “Sure, the legal progress is commendable,” commented Jeremy Rubin, chief executive. by Judica, a cryptocurrency R&D laboratory. “But they are only symbolic. Bitcoin does not have to ask for permission to continue protecting communities from unjust governments.”

Loading... Advertisements

The message is clear: bitcoin does not need the authorization of the law. Yet, numbers in hand, it would seem that Satoshi Nakamoto’s money depends on institutions more than it wants to believe. Look at the price curve: in May, bitcoin lost 30% to a low of 30,201. The spring? Beijing’s stop on crypto-transactions.

Between the ears of the SEC and measures against trading platforms, since then the queen of crypto has tried to get back on top, always marked by the resolutions of the authorities. Two weeks ago, for example, Cuba passed a law to recognize and approve cryptocurrencies, citing reasons of “socio-economic interest”, while Panama is working on a similar bill.

Yesterday, the currency, which hit $ 52,000 on Monday, dropped to an intraday low of 45,080. The reason, according to experts, is always the same: the institutions. In fact, El Salvador has officially adopted bitcoin as legal currency, like the dollar. The debut was not the simplest: Chivo, the Salvadoran exchange platform, encountered technical problems, while in the country street protests erupted by groups of suspicious citizens. But according to experts, the classic “sell on the news” effect would trigger the collapse.

“Individual investors should have reacted with great enthusiasm to the news from Central America, buying bitcoin as a sign of solidarity, and thus putting upward pressure on the price,” explained Simon Peters, cryptoasset analyst at eToro. “However, the sales drivers appear to be the” whales ” (investors with large crypto-wallets capable of moving the market, ed), who would have read the move in advance and seized the opportunity to take profit. “Today, however,” the price is already showing signs of recovery and may rebound earlier than expected. The next few hours should confirm the extent of the damage and whether it was just a small blip. “Whatever direction the coin is taking, it seems that bitcoin cannot help but come to terms with the law. )



