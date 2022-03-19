Ukraine legalizes cryptos Will it drive a global boom in the sector? By Investing.com

Zach 52 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 52 Views


©Reuters

By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Ukraine passed a law formalizing the use of cryptocurrencies in that country, amid the war over Russia’s invasion. Digital assets became a channel for donations and are now part of the international financing that this country receives to cope with the war.

In this way, it has managed to raise more than 63 million dollars, according to the Elliptic blockchain analysis firm.

The bill was adopted by Ukraine’s parliament last month and signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The law has already been signed by the president and will allow foreign and Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchanges to operate legally.

It is expected that this new legal framework could be a further promotion of the legal frameworks in other countries, where the regulations stimulate the development of the sector. At the end of last year, El Salvador normalized cryptocurrencies and established the legal currency.

In Ukraine, now, the law on “virtual assets” determines the legal status, classification and ownership of virtual assets and introduces financial tracking measures for these cryptocurrencies. In this way, the National Securities Market Commission of Ukraine ensures that it will monitor the market.

Ukraine started accepting cryptocurrencies after the invasion, from Bitcoin and Ether, to , and continues to expand the digital assets accepted.

After the approval of the law, cryptocurrencies begin to trade on the rise. Bitcoin price up 3.7%, Bitcoin up 0.4%, XPR up 2.1%, soaring 6.8%, Carnado up 3%, Dogecoin up 3%.

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

What you can do if the Google Assistant does not work

Currently one of the platforms we use the most is Google. On many occasions we …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved