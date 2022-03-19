Ukraine legalizes cryptos Will it drive a global boom in the sector? By Investing.com



Investing.com – Ukraine passed a law formalizing the use of cryptocurrencies in that country, amid the war over Russia’s invasion. Digital assets became a channel for donations and are now part of the international financing that this country receives to cope with the war.

In this way, it has managed to raise more than 63 million dollars, according to the Elliptic blockchain analysis firm.

The bill was adopted by Ukraine’s parliament last month and signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The law has already been signed by the president and will allow foreign and Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchanges to operate legally.

It is expected that this new legal framework could be a further promotion of the legal frameworks in other countries, where the regulations stimulate the development of the sector. At the end of last year, El Salvador normalized cryptocurrencies and established the legal currency.

In Ukraine, now, the law on “virtual assets” determines the legal status, classification and ownership of virtual assets and introduces financial tracking measures for these cryptocurrencies. In this way, the National Securities Market Commission of Ukraine ensures that it will monitor the market.

Ukraine started accepting cryptocurrencies after the invasion, from Bitcoin and Ether, to , and continues to expand the digital assets accepted.

