After retaking Ukraine’s key eastern city of Lyman over the weekend, Ukrainian forces have continued their counter-offensive and pushed deeper into the Luhansk region, according to pro-Russian officials and propagandists.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to cross the administrative border of the LPR and gain a foothold in the direction of the Lisychansk settlement,” Andrey Marochko, a military leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Telegram on Monday.

Russia controls almost the entire Ukrainian region of Luhansk; Ukrainian forces liberated the town of Bilohorivka in late September.

Ukrainian forces have continued their offensive towards the Russian-occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna in the Luhansk region, according to a pro-Russian journalist, military blogger and analyst.

“Given the threat that hangs over our group in the Borova settlement area, it has been decided to withdraw it to the Zherebets river line, which has been done tonight,” Yuriy Podolyaka wrote on Telegram.

“In the Kreminna area, the enemy is also not particularly active today, but the concentration of troops suggests that any day a new offensive should start in this direction (towards Svatove and Kreminna),” he said.

Kyiv is now advancing towards the Luhansk region, according to the military representative of the so-called People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

“Now the Ukrainian media have begun to very actively share the information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have crossed the administrative border of the LPR, and they are happy,” Andrey Marochko was quoted by the Luhansk Media Center as saying. .

“But in reality, now there are no administrative borders for the military, in fact, the Ukrainian troops entered the ‘pocket of fire’ and are actively being destroyed by our troops,” Marochko added.