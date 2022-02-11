Ukraine like Bosnia, and history doesn’t help- Corriere.it

from Massimo Nava

Putin has not (yet) crossed the red line, but the “format” is the same that led to the disastrous war in the former Yugoslavia

It is still hoped that it is not irremediable, but the crisis in Ukraine – albeit with specific differences – reproduces the infernal mechanism that triggered the war in Bosnia and the logics that fuel conflicts at every latitude. It is a clash between opposing reasons: national integrity and the rights of minorities living in the same country. Opposite reasons, yet legitimate, as long as propaganda and interests at stake do not overturn them with the seeds of nationalism on the one hand and separatist ambitions on the other. Thus, the sense of belonging becomes identity hatred. Thus Bosnia was torn apart. The Croatian Tudjman and the Serbian Milosevic exercised a cynical influence on the minorities of Herzegovina and Bosnia who took up arms against the alleged hegemony of the Muslim majority, up to the total war. The most abused argument was, in fact, the defense of linguistic and religious minorities.

Wherever Serbs live, it is Serbian land, he heard himself say. After Bosnia, it was the turn of Kosovo, which claimed the right to separatism from Serbia. And Kosovo was the pretext to legitimize the annexation of Crimea: where the Russians live, it’s Russian land … Putin has not yet crossed the red line, but the motivations for the military offensive on Ukraine’s borders are the same. History doesn’t help. Not even culture, if you just remember that Russian literature also has roots in Ukraine, just as Kosovo is the cradle of Serbian national history. Tolstoy, who was well versed in warfare, said that deciding which of the parties to the conflict behaves worse does not mean that the responsibilities lie on one side alone. When they tell me that one of the two sides is exclusively guilty of the outbreak of some war, I can never agree. It can be admitted that one of the parties acts with greater wickedness, but establishing which of the two behaves worse does not help to clarify even the most immediate of the causes whereby such a terrible, cruel and inhuman phenomenon occurs as war.