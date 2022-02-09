Ukraine: Lithuania, ‘it’s 1938 time for our generation’ – Europe

The Ukrainian crisis affects the Baltic countries, including Lithuania which through the mouth of its Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has warned about the security of the states of the region and Eastern Europe which could change permanently if the Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine began to integrate with Belarusian troops.

In an interview with the Guardian, the premier made historical references, stating that for “our generation is the time of 1938. Neutrality helps the oppressor and never the victim”.

Simonyte, who is expected to meet Boris Johnson on Tuesday, is a leading political figure among the countries in the region. He has led Lithuania, with only 2.8 million people, to take determined positions not only with Russia but also with China.

Belarus is threatening to block potassium exports to its country, and China has punished Lithuania for opening a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius by cutting trade and prompting companies to withdraw from Lithuania. The UK has joined with Lithuania to bring China to the WTO for its conduct.