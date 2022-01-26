Ukraine, London: “Moscow men already in the country”. EU: “Ready for massive sanctions”. Usa: “We will hit the export of raw materials”

With the troops of fly always ready to invade again the territory still in the hands of Kiev, to threaten harsh retaliation today Brussels, with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who speaks of “maximum support” in the event that the security situation should degenerate: “Tonight substantial exchange with partners and allies on the situation in Ukraine – he wrote in a tweet after the videoconference in which they participated, among others, also Biden, Dragons And Stoltenberg – We share the evaluation and we are preparing for all eventualities in case diplomacy fails. Sanctions in case of further Russian aggression e support for Ukraine“. And while the Defense Minister from Kiev Alexei Reznikov says there is currently no one real threat of invasion Russian, the British Undersecretary of Defense, James Heappey, argues that “a significant number of individuals believed to be associated with Russian advanced military operations I am currently in Ukraine“.

In the event of an invasion, however, from Brussels And Washington they make it known that they are ready to impose harsh penalties against Moscow. “There is a strong unity between the Member States and our international partners with the determination to be ready – explained a spokesman for the EU Commission – The work is very advanced to be able to implement a strong deterrent and robust measures in case the dialogue is unsuccessful. If it embarks on future violations of Ukrainian territorial sovereignty or aggression we will react very strongly, there will be strong political consequences and massive economic costs will be inflicted on the aggressor ”. And from the Biden administration they let it be known that to be hit would be above all the export of raw materials, with a calculated damage for Moscow of approx 50 billion dollars.

According to Reznikov, however, at the moment there are “risky scenarios, are possible in terms of probability in the future, but to date such a threat does not exist. To date, the Russian armed forces have not created attack units that would show that they are ready for an offensive tomorrow ”. There is still time, therefore, for diplomacy and the next attempt will be made by the French president Emmanuel Macron, also considering that France is the current president of the EU, which “before the end of the week” he will meet with Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin spokesman said, Dmitry Peskov, after yesterday the head of the Elysée said he wanted to present a series of proposals to Moscow and Kiev to encourage a de-escalation. Meanwhile, however, Russia has started exercises with tanks in the Crimea, as announced by the fleet of Black Sea.

TO BrusselsHowever, too diplomatic words are not used: the path of dialogue is followed, but firmly. “The leaders shared the assessment of the gravity of the situation. They want the success of diplomacy, but they are preparing for all eventualities “, reads a note after the meeting which was also attended by Biden, Macron, Scholz, Draghi, the Polish president Andrzej Duda, Boris Johnson, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “President von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s strong support for Ukraine, which includes the announcement of a new support package of € 1.2 billion in the form of an emergency financial assistance package and € 120 million in additional grants. The Commission and the SEA are working on a wide range of sectoral and individual sanctions in case of further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine ”.

The strategy is therefore that of deterrence, as also underlined by the White HouseThe leaders also discussed their joint efforts to discourage further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia as well as strengthening security on NATO’s eastern flank. The president had a video call with European leaders. They reiterated their concern for the strengthening of Russian military forces on the border with Ukraine and expressed their support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Line also confirmed by the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister with EU Affairs delegation, Enzo Amendola: “Russia’s escalation to Ukraine’s borders is one challenge to the security of every European. In supporting Ukrainian sovereignty, the EU is united. Dialogue and negotiation always possible, but ready with the allies for an adequate common response, should diplomacy not be enough ”.

In the meantime, however, the number of countries that have decided to secure their diplomatic personnel is increasing. After United States And Great Britain, also the Canada withdraws the families of diplomats from the embassy in Kiev “for the current Russian military strengthening and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine”, as announced by the foreign ministry of Ottawa.