Ukraine, London offers NATO a huge deployment of troops – World

Joe Biden keeps pressure on Vladimir Putin to try to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The American president has announced the sending of troops to Eastern Europe shortly to strengthen the NATO front. In a phase in which, despite the diplomatic contacts across the board, the crisis around the former Soviet republic is still to be defused. The American line on Ukraine, while leaving the channel of dialogue open, remains anchored to the principle of firmness towards Moscow. Biden reiterated this in facts, reporting to American journalists his intention to deploy troops “in the short term” to garrison and defend NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

AND Great Britain is also ready to offer NATO a “huge” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe. This was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to the growing “Russian hostility” towards Ukraine. “This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin: we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity and we will always stand by our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility”, said the premier in a statement.

The US contingent employed could reach up to 8,500 units, which the Pentagon had put on alert in recent days. Washington is already delivering weapons to Ukraine, as well as the UK, which has sent anti-tank missiles and Kiev and military personnel to train the Ukrainian army to use them. While other members of the Atlantic Alliance, such as Denmark, Spain, France and the Netherlands, have sent fighters and warships to the Baltic and Black Sea. Paris also announced that it is ready to field hundreds of soldiers in Romania: a country that is geographically “in the epicenter of tensions” between Moscow and Kiev, and which therefore “must be reassured”, explained the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

“We are prepared for the worst,” summarized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to whom Moscow may have in mind not only an invasion, but also other types of aggression, such as covert operations, sabotage, coups and cyber attacks. . On the diplomatic front, the exchanges between the chancelleries and the actors in the field are multiplying to avoid a war that nobody wants, on paper not even the Russians. For the Americans, the Moscow-Kiev conflict “is not inevitable” and “there is still room for diplomacy”, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin underlined, awaiting a new confrontation with the Russians at the UN Security Council. , Monday, convened at Washington’s request.

In the next few days it will be the turn of Boris Johnson, who will speak with Putin asking him to “take a step back” and stop the escalation, Downing Street said. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected in Kiev on Tuesday to bring a message of closeness to the Ukrainian authorities of a country that knows what it means to be under Russian influence. On February 7 and 8, the foreign ministers of Germany and France, Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Yves Le Drian, will arrive in Kiev to relaunch the dialogue in the Normandy format. In short, the telephone lines remain very hot, but the stalemate persists. Because NATO does not want to deny Ukraine the prospect of future entry into the Alliance and Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its own security.

Complicating the picture is also the fact that the front is not granite among Westerners, because the Europeans have adopted a more cautious approach than the Americans. A champion of isolationism like Donald Trump has made a burden to his successor Biden, stating that the Ukrainian crisis is “a European problem” and the US should stay out of it: “It is difficult – according to the tycoon – that Germany will manage to win. an agreement given the energy dependence on Russia “. In Ukraine, the expectation of an eventual escalation is viewed with concern.

According to a survey, 48% of the population considers a Russian invasion possible and some media evoke the risk of air strikes on the capital. So much so that many citizens are stocking up on basic necessities. And it is precisely this climate of “instability” that worries the Ukrainian authorities most. President Volodymir Zelensky has made it clear, urging the West (read Biden) not to feed the “panic”.