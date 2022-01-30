Ukraine, London offers NATO a huge deployment of troops

Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden keeps pressure on Vladimir Putin to try to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The American president announced the sending of troops to Eastern Europe shortly, to strengthen the NATO front, in a phase in which, despite all-out diplomatic contacts, the crisis around the former Soviet republic is still to be defused. . The American line on Ukraine, while leaving the channel of dialogue open, remains anchored to the principle of firmness towards Moscow. Biden reiterated this in facts, reporting to American journalists his intention to deploy troops “in the short term” to garrison and defend NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

And Great Britain is also ready to offer NATO a “huge” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe. This was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to the growing “Russian hostility” towards Ukraine. “This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin: we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity and we will always stand by our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” the premier said in a statement.

The US contingent employed could reach up to 8,500 units, which the Pentagon had put on alert in recent days. Washington is already delivering weapons to Ukraine, as well as the UK, which has sent anti-tank missiles and Kiev and military personnel to train the Ukrainian army to use them.

While other members of the Atlantic Alliance, such as Denmark, Spain, France and the Netherlands, have sent fighters and warships to the Baltic and Black Sea. Paris also announced that it is ready to field hundreds of soldiers in Romania: a country that is geographically “in the epicenter of tensions” between Moscow and Kiev, and which therefore “must be reassured,” explained the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

“We are prepared for the worst,” summarized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to whom Moscow may have in mind not only an invasion, but also other types of aggression, such as covert operations, sabotage, coups and cyber attacks. .