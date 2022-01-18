Ukraine, London will send a small contingent for training to the border – Corriere.it

from

The UK will also supply anti-tank missiles to Kiev after Russia has amassed 100,000 troops

Britain is supplying Ukraine with short-range anti-tank missiles for self-defense after Russia amassed some 100,000 troops on its border, it has London defense secretary Ben Wallace said, adding, during a hearing in parliamentthat even a small contingent of British troops would be sent to Ukraine to provide training. Wallace explained that there is legitimate and real cause for concern that Russian troops could be used for an invasion. Russia denies any invasion plans and accuses the West of aggression.

Dozens of British soldiers have been in Ukraine since 2015 to help train the military and the UK

he also pledged to rebuild the Ukrainian navy following the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. But Wallace said the UK would provide additional security aid in light of Russia’s increasingly threatening behavior.

The first batch of anti-armored small arms was sent yesterday, although the Secretary of Defense did not specify the type. Ukraine has every right to defend its borders and this new aid package further strengthens its ability to do so, he told MPs. Let me be clear: this support is about clearly defensive short-range weapons; they are not strategic weapons and do not pose a threat to Russia; they must be used for self-defense. Wallace said there is an international sanctions package ready to be launched should Russia take any destabilizing action in Ukraine. Any invasion would be seen as an occupation that could lead to enormous loss of life on all sides, the defense secretary said.