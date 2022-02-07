Ukraine, Macron da Putin tries to mediate: “Avoid war”

Listen to the audio version of the article

A high profile initiative. However, it was born amidst controversy. Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Moscow, to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin, is the French president’s new step on the path that wants to give France a leading role in the foreign and military policy of the European Union.

However, it could turn out to be a misstep. With one eye on the presidential elections in April – and the other on France’s long-term grand strategy – Macron is looking for “the” result, the de-escalade, even though he is aware that it cannot be obtained. with a single meeting. Europe and Russia, he said immediately before the meeting, both need a “useful” answer.

Putin acknowledges the French efforts

“A useful answer – he explained – is a response that allows us to avoid war and build bricks of trust, stability and visibility”. Putin, for his part, recognized the seriousness of the French efforts: “I see how many efforts – he said – the current French leadership is making to resolve the issue of security in Europe, which means resolving the crisis” in Ukraine ” .

Macron’s position

More important, however, were the words entrusted by Macron to the Journal de Dimanche, in an interview that aroused much criticism. It is necessary to recognize, said the president, “the contemporary traumas of this great people and this great nation”, and he recalled that “the geopolitical goal of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine but that of making relations with the EU clear. and NATO ”, already present on its borders in Estonia, Latvia and Norway, with the possibility of expanding to Finland and Ukraine.

It is a declaration, that of the French president, which has been read as a distancing from the positions of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance itself. Macron’s entourage – according to Politico – has ensured that the president’s attempt has the blessing of the partners, with whom there would have been many telephone contacts (certainly with Joe Biden, perhaps also, according to Le Monde, with Mario Draghi).