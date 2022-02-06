Ukraine, Macron towards Moscow: de-escalation essential

In the meantime, the United States has initiated a strengthening of its presence in Poland, which borders Ukraine and which represents NATO’s most important bastion in this crisis. The Polish army spokesman reported the news according to which “The first soldiers arrived at Jesionka airport”, adding that the bulk of an American contingent of 1,700 soldiers should arrive “soon”. Infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are expected at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. Their commander is General Christopher Donahue, the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan on 30 August. US President Biden has ordered a reinforcement of US troops in Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate NATO’s commitment to Europe’s eastern borders.

The effects of the possible invasion



US administration leaders have warned that there will be a heavy death toll if Russia decides to invade Ukraine. The New York Times reports it. According to the report, senior US officials spoke of 50,000 civilian casualties and one to five million refugees in Europe, many of whom would flow to Poland. The Moscow army currently has assembled 70% of the forces needed for a full invasion of Ukraine, which would constitute the largest military operation in Europe since 1945.

Xi meets the Polish President Duda

On the sidelines of the Beijing Olympics, a meeting took place between Chinese President Xi and his Polish counterpart Duda, the only Western leader present in Beijing despite the diplomatic boycott of the United States, directly involved in the crisis given the hundreds of kilometers of border with the United States. ‘Ukraine. Relaxing messages, those of the number one in Beijing to the president of Poland on mutual interests and main concerns, as well as invites to strengthen communication on “major international issues” to “exploit the potential of their economies, trade and investments, transport and logistics , advanced and new technologies and taking practical bilateral cooperation to a new level ”. Xi said China is ready to take an active part in building a logistics hub in Poland and help it become a key node in the China-Europe supply chain.

European diplomacy

In addition to arousing unease in Washington, China’s moves have raised concerns among France, Germany and other Western European governments that Beijing is trying to make a political breach in the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Moscow on Monday 7 February, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will go to the Ukrainian capital Kiev next Monday and then fly to Moscow the next day.

Coldiretti alarm on cereal prices

The Ukrainian crisis with the risk of the Russian invasion pushes the international prices of cereals with the two countries that together guarantee about 1/3 of the world exports of wheat. This is what Coldiretti affirms in underlining that the current tensions are upsetting the energy market but also that of agricultural raw materials with effects on prices and supplies and the real risk of famine and social tensions.