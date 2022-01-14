Ukraine: massive cyber attack on government sites

Numerous websites of the Ukrainian government have been the subject of a large-scale cyber attack. The attack, not claimed, comes at a time of growing tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

“The official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily closed”, reads the ministry’s Facebook page. The sites of other ministries, including the one for emergencies, are also inaccessible, according to what was found by France Press.

“It is too early to draw conclusions, but in the past there is a long list of precedents of Russian attacks on Ukraine,” said the spokesman for the ministry Oleh Nikolenko, answering a question about the incident.