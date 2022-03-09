Ukraine, McDonald’s closes its 850 stores in Russia after pressing on social media: “We will continue to pay the 62 thousand employees”

Among the first Western – US – brands to open at the time Soviet Union: it was January 1990 and the first McDonald’s was inaugurated in Pushkin Square. Now, due to what is happening in Ukraine, the company has decided to temporarily close 850 of its stores in Russia. The choice is the reflection of a pressure on social media that has almost led customers to boycott. The hashtag #BoycottMcDonalds it had in fact ended up trending on Twitter over the past weekend. Moscow and Ukraine contributed 9% to the annual revenue of the American giant: about 2 billion dollars. Unlike other fast food restaurants in Russia which are owned by franchisees – including KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King – McDonald’s owns 84% ​​of its Russian locations. The burger giant has said he will continue to pay for his own 62,000 employees in Russia “who have put their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand”, but in an open letter to employees, the president and CEO of McDonald’s Chris Kempckinski he said closing is the right thing to do for now. “Our values ​​mean that we cannot ignore the unnecessary human suffering in Ukraine,” said Kempczinski, explaining that it is impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen. McDonald’s has also temporarily closed 100 fast food outlets in Ukraine and continues to pay employees.

Read Also From Panasonic to Swarovski, Michelin and Airbnb: the big brands leave Russia

On Twitter last week it was also very popular #BoycottCocaCola and today the company of the famous drink has also decided to stop all its activities in the country. While other brands, mainly active in the food and beverage sector, have not yet pulled back. There Bbc he had asked many of these giants for a comment, without receiving an answer. The company Yum Brands he made it known that he had blocked the investments of one of the chains in his possession, Kfc: in Russia it had about 1000 points of sale. The company, which also owns Pizza hut, is the second largest restaurant chain in the world. She has not withdrawn completely from Russian territory, but said she “redirected all profits from operations in Russia to humanitarian efforts” and was donating the equivalent of 1 million dollars at the Red Cross.